Trump Post Says ICE Approval Rating ‘Has Taken a Hit’ – But His Is ‘Solid’

President Donald Trump made the head-scratching decision to share a poll showing that the approval rating of Immigration and Customs Enforcement “has taken a hit.”

On Monday night, the president fired off two poll-related posts on Truth Social. The first one preposterously claimed that his current numbers are the best he has ever received.

“The highest Poll Numbers I have ever received,” he wrote. “Obviously, people like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER!”

It was unclear what Trump was referring to, as recent surveys have consistently shown his overall approval rating well underwater, in addition to his approval ratings on specific issues.

In a subsequent post, the president linked to a McLaughlin survey. Text accompanying the link stated, “McLaughlin Poll, But Trump Stays Solid.”

The poll showed Trump’s approval rating at 50%, unchanged since last month.

“ICE’s image has taken a hit,” McLaughlin reported. “Its favorable rating now stands at 42%, with 50% unfavorable. Among Hispanic voters, ICE is viewed unfavorably by a 58% to 31% margin.”

The McLaughlin poll is an outlier, to say the least, according to a spate of recent polls logged by RealClearPolitics.

Last month, federal immigration agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens in separate incidents in Minneapolis, where the Trump administration has deployed about 3,000 immigration agents, who have detained children and arrested asylum-seekers. According to an internal memo, ICE officials told its agents that they do not need a judicial warrant to enter people’s homes.

