ICE Agents Shatter Car Window After Being Told ‘There’s a Baby’ Inside, Haul Asylum-Seeking Father Away

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Maine arrested an asylum-seeker and hauled him away, leaving behind his one-month-old baby and wife, who does not have a driver’s license.

The Portland Press Herald reported on Wednesday that on Jan. 21, Hassane Barry and his wife, Nene Barry, who are asylum-seekers from Guinea, were on their way home from an appointment to obtain a passport for their baby. But Hassane Barry never made it home, as his car was abruptly boxed in by four unmarked vehicles.

The Press Herald described the arrest:

Armed and masked federal agents stepped out and said Hassane’s name. They were here for him. “There’s a baby in the car,” Barry told the agents. “There’s a baby.” Agents shattered his driver’s side window. Glass sprayed over the baby’s car seat, Nene Barry said. Her husband was arrested and pulled into an unmarked police car. Officers left the scene in a matter of minutes. Nene Barry, who does not have a driver’s license and speaks little English, was left alone inside the car with her infant. “He did everything for us, and now he’s not here. What am I going to do alone with a 1-month-old baby in the cold?” Nene Barry said in an interview this week in French.

Video given to the Press Herald shows the aftermath of the incident. Shards of glass littered the street and the interior of the car. “I have a baby,” Nene Barry repeated in broken English.

“There was a car seat in the back with one of those baby blankets you get at the hospital. There were broken glass shards all over it,” one witness told the paper, on condition of anonymity due to concerns for their safety. “I carefully pulled back the blanket and there was just this tiny peanut of a baby. He was crying.”

Hassane Barry, 38, has no known criminal record, his attorney said, and a search for a criminal history yielded no results. His English tutor told the Press Herald that Barry worked as a tow truck driver for AAA and worked as a ride-share driver on the side. At last check, Barry was being held at a detention facility in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Nene Barry said she is afraid to leave her home, and has left just once, to bring her son to a medical appointment.

The arrest comes amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants, as well as immigrants who are in the country legally.

Last week, an ICE agent in Portland went viral after he was filmed telling a woman that she was going into a “database” for “domestic terrorists” for daring to film him in public.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!