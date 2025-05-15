Trump’s Comms Director Blows Up at Reporter: ‘You Must Be Truly F*cking Stupid’

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung lost it on a reporter who asked why transcripts for most of the president’s public remarks are not available on the White House website.

President Donald Trump made remarks in 146 public appearances in his first 100 days in office, but the White House has published transcripts from just 29 of those. In a piece published on Thursday about the dearth of transcripts, HuffPost White House Correspondent S.V. Date said he reached out to the White House, which has branded itself “the most transparent” in history.

“Trump aides would not explain their decision to withhold 80% of the transcripts that have been prepared,” Date wrote. “White House communications director Steven Cheung, however, did insult HuffPost for asking the question”:

You must be truly fucking stupid if you think we’re not transparent. The president regularly does multiple press engagements per day and they are streamed live on multiple platforms. We’ve even granted low-level outlets like HuffPo [sic] additional access to events, because we’re so transparent. For anyone to think otherwise proves they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Stop beclowning yourself.

Date explained that Cheung demanded the statement be published “in full.”

The reporter noted that videos of almost all of Trump’s remarks in the aforementioned public settings are available elsewhere online, but those remarks are often not easily searchable.

Cheung is no stranger to cursing out reporters. In April, he went on a social media tirade against Joanna Coles of The Daily Beast, who suggested there could be an issue with Trump’s health.

“CNN had this blithering idiot on @InsidePolitics from The Daily Beast named @JoannaColes making unsubstantiated claims about President Trump’s health,” he wrote at the time. “Joanna is a piece of shit, clearly suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome rotting her pea-sized brain.”