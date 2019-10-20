Hillary & her gang of rich, powerful elite are going after me to send a msg to YOU: “Shut up, toe the line, or be destroyed.” But we, the people, will NOT be silenced. Join me in taking our Democratic Party back & leading a govt of, by & for the people! https://t.co/TOcAOPrxye pic.twitter.com/TahfE2XOek — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 20, 2019

Democratic congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard renewed her feud with Hillary Clinton on Sunday by releasing a new video to slam the former first lady.

Clinton and Gabbard have been locked in combat for the last three days, ever since Clinton suggested Gabbard is a Russian asset being “groomed” into launching an independent run for the presidency. Gabbard has been returning fire at Clinton for her insinuation, and in her new statement, Gabbard claims that Clinton, “her rich and powerful friends,” and her media allies promised to ruin her career for endorsing Bernie Sanders in 2016.

Gabbard continued to slam the “smears” and attacks on her reputation, saying “if they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone.”

“That’s exactly the message they want to get across to you, that if you stand up against Hillary and the party power brokers, if you stand up to the rich and powerful elite and the war machine, they will destroy you and discredit your message,” Gabbard said. “But here’s the truth: They will not intimidate us. They will not silence us.”

Watch above.

