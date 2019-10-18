comScore

Tulsi Gabbard Fires Back at ‘Queen of Warmongers’ Hillary Clinton For Suggesting She’s a Russian Asset

By Josh FeldmanOct 18th, 2019, 4:37 pm

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard fired back this afternoon at Hillary Clinton over comments she made suggesting the Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 candidate is being groomed by the Russians.

Clinton said in a recent interview, of the Russians, “I think they’ve got their eye somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She’s a favorite of the Russians.”

When asked by NBC News if this was a reference to Gabbard, a Clinton spokesperson responded, “If the nesting doll fits…”

Gabbard responded this afternoon, calling Clinton, “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long.”

She dared Clinton to get in the race directly instead of “cowardly hid[ing]” behind proxies.

During this week’s Democratic debate, Gabbard blasted debate co-sponsors CNN and the New York Times for “smearing” her along similar lines. CNN commentator Bakari Sellers called her a “puppet” for the Russian government and the Times reported on her “frequent” mentions in Russian state news media.

UPDATE — 4:51 pm ET: The Clinton camp has already responded:

UPDATE — 4:59 pm ET: Fellow 2020 candidate Cory Booker reacted to Gabbard with a GIF:

