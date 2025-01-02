‘Unbelievably Irresponsible’: Republican Senator Slammed After Suggesting More Terror Attacks Coming During Fox Interview

Fox News’s Aishah Hasnie spoke with Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Wednesday following the horrific terrorist attack in his state in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

“Final question here. For not just people in Louisiana, who are watching, but people coast to coast that are watching tonight. Are you getting the sense that there is any threat of any other potential attacks tonight on any other major cities?” Hasnie asked Kennedy.

“I can’t answer that,” Kennedy replied, pausing and then dramatically adding, “I can, but I won’t.”

“Is New Orleans safe tonight?” followed up Hasnie amid reports at the time that the attacker may not have acted alone.

“Yes. But we’re still in the process of tightening up security. We’re still in the process of doing everything that we possibly can. The governor has called out the National Guard. We’ve got more FBI coming. We’ve got Homeland Security people. We’ve got state troopers who had done an awesome job. We’ve got the yellow team in OPD. We’re doing everything we can. But like I say, there’s a lot of information out there, some of it’s accurate,” concluded Kennedy.

Kennedy, who has made a name for himself with his unique and brash rhetorical style, was quickly criticized by pundits and observers who argued he was doing more to fan the flames of hysteria than he was to reassure a frightened public.

Conservative strategist Heath Mayo shared the clip and called it a “Case study in how *not* to lead in a crisis.” He quoted Kennedy and added:

“There’s a lot of info out there, some of it’s accurate.” “I can’t say. I could, but I won’t.” Like a damned child. Someone get this clown off TV and get a serious LEO [Law Enforcement Officer] who will just deliver the known facts.

USA Today editor Mike Freeman replied, “This is so unbelievably irresponsible.”

This is so unbelievably irresponsible https://t.co/LPY7K63bZr — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 2, 2025

Below are more reactions to Kennedy’s interview, including X users expressing fear of more attacks:

Very EERY response…TELL THE PUBLIC if they are in danger! https://t.co/t9BSFTKveg — Lina0912 (@LinaP0912) January 2, 2025

This is "leadership" in an Idiocracy. https://t.co/QBHZbjJeD4 — Robert Manning (@Rmanning4) January 2, 2025

Get ready folks! https://t.co/lK1ElY6Xu8 — Brian The Count (@BrianLeCompte79) January 2, 2025

If there are more attacks on their radar, then they need to let us know so we can report what we see and possibly help prevent them. Our government is filled with pompous morons. https://t.co/abZJGkSbQA — mary anne (@MMaemae300) January 2, 2025

__