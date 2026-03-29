Trump Wants to ‘Take the Oil’ From Iran, Admits Troops Would Have to Deploy to Kharg Island for ‘A While’

President Donald Trump said his preference is to “take the oil” from Iran — despite whatever gripes his critics would have about it — during an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday.

“To be honest with you, my favorite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the U.S. say: ‘why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” Trump told the outlet.

The outlet noted “such a move would involve seizing Kharg Island through which most of Iran’s oil is exported.” Trump has been calling for the U.S. to take the island for years, including in 1988 when he said he would “do a number” on it.

FT wrote attacking Kharg Island would be “risky and [raise] the chances of more U.S. casualties,” as well as extend how long the war goes on for. Trump did not sound too worried about it, but said he was debating what to do next. The president also acknowledged taking the island would likely require keeping troops there longer than initially anticipated.

“Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” Trump said. “It would also mean we had to be there [in Kharg Island] for a while.”

He added, “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily.”

Trump’s interview comes a month after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of the war. Dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime have been eliminated since then — leading Trump to joke last week he does not want to tell reporters who he is negotiating with because he fears they will get killed next.

Much has been made in recent weeks about whether or not a “regime change” has taken place. Trump told FT he believes that is the case, saying “The people we’re dealing with are a totally different group of people . . . [They] are very professional,” Trump said.

His interview comes as the president deployed thousands of troops to the Middle East over the last few days, including sending 2,000 troops from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. Trump had said earlier in the week he had “very strong talks” with Iran’s leaders about a possible deal to end the war, but the administration appears to be gearing up for another round of strikes in the meantime.

The price of oil has surged higher over the last month as maritime traffic has plummeted through the Strait of Hormuz. A barrel of oil is going for $101 on Sunday night — up 51% from the $67.02 oil barrels cost the day before Operation Epic Fury started on February 28.

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