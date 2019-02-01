VA Governor Northam’s Yearbook Page Features People in Blackface and a KKK Robe

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam‘s high school yearbook page features a person in blackface and another in a KKK robe posing together.

After unverified photos of the Democrat’s yearbook page circulated on Twitter, The Virginian-Pilot confirmed their authenticity by obtaining a copy of Northam’s 1984 yearbook from the Eastern Virginia Medical School.

The page shows Northam and the two men in another photo. It’s unclear if Northam is one of the men in blackface or the KKK robe. It lists Virginia Military Institute as Northam’s alma mater and his interest as pediatrics (before serving as governor, Northam worked as a pediatric neurologist.)

“There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer,” Northam’s quote reads.

The photo emerged after Northam drew fire for making controversial comments about a proposed bill that would loosen restrictions on abortion.

[Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images]

