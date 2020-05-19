President Donald Trump used a White House farming event to bash Virginia and Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) over their gun control push Tuesday afternoon, telling one farmer, “You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

On Tuesday, a farmer from Virginia spoke in the White House and explained how his potato operation works in front of Trump. The farmer finished his speech by telling Trump “We appreciate what you’re doing for us.”

“He gave me a little education on potatoes,” Trump said. “I wonder if the media enjoyed that. I don’t think so, but that’s okay.”

Virginia is the No. 10 potato producer in the country and accounts for 0.47 percent of the nation’s potatoes. Virginia’s top crop is soybeans, not potatoes.

“Be careful, we’re going after Virginia with your crazy governor,” Trump added unprompted. “We’re going after them. They want to take a second amendment away, you know that, right? You’ll have nobody guarding your potatoes.”

Northam has pushed for stricter gun control since he came into office in 2018. In February, Northam proposed an assault weapons ban that led to a Second Amendment gun rights rally prior to the vote. Several democrats voted against the ban and it was rejected. There has been no law proposed that would prohibit the use of firearms to protect potatoes or other tubers.

Before Tuesday, Trump’s most recent frustration with Virginia came on April 17 when he wrote on Twitter, “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]