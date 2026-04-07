House Republican GOES OFF on Her Colleagues: ‘Immoral Freaks!’

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) vented that she is tired of serving with a bunch of “immoral freaks” in Congress on Tuesday, with the conservative lawmaker recently ripping both Democrats and Republican representatives for alleged sexual and financial crimes.

“I am sick of serving in Congress with immoral freaks who abuse their office and bring dishonor to the institution,” Paulina Luna posted on X. “Congress is rotted to the core and it needs a complete overhaul. The American people deserve better than this.”

While the congresswoman did not call anyone out by name in her post, it isn’t too hard to figure out who she is angry with. Paulina Luna shared a story from The Hill a few hours earlier where she insisted Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) both “need to go.”

I am sick of serving in Congress with immoral freaks who abuse their office and bring dishonor to the institution. Congress is rotted to the core and it needs a complete overhaul. The American people deserve better than this. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 7, 2026

She was disgusted with Gonzales over a report from the San Antonio Express-News that said he asked a staffer a dozen times for nude pictures during his 2020 congressional campaign.

That report came a month after “Luna filed two resolutions to censure Gonzales or strip him of his committee assignments following allegations that he had an affair with a separate congressional staffer, who died by suicide,” according to The Hill.

As for Cherfilus-McCormick, a House Ethics Committee investigation found “clear and convincing evidence” in March that she stole $5 million in FEMA funds in 2021. A federal grand jury indicted the representative last year for it, claiming Cherfilus-McCormick used a “substantial portion” of the dough to fund her 2022 campaign; she has denied any wrongdoing and argued the charges against her were racist.

Paulina Luna on Tuesday said the latest lawmaker who should be branded an “immoral freak” is Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

Swalwell — who is running to succeed Gavin Newsom as California’s next governor — “will ‘soon’ face sexual harassment allegations from a number of ‘credible women,’ including former staffers,” The Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday. Cheyenne Hunt, the head of the liberal advocacy group Gen Z for Change, accused Swalwell of sleeping with “many of his interns” and made them all sign NDAs, the report noted.

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