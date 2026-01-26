WATCH: CNN’s Pamela Brown Grills Republican Congressman Over Constitutional Rights Violations in Minneapolis

CNN’s Pamela Brown pressed a Texas Republican on the constitutional rights of Minnesotans as tensions with ICE continue to erupt in violence.

On Saturday, ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. That shooting came weeks after agents shot 37-year-old Renee Good, another U.S. citizen. Much like the shooting involving Good, the federal government rushed to defend ICE’s actions against Pretti. Trump administrations have claimed that Pretti, who was legally armed with a handgun on his waist, attacked agents and wanted to “massacre” them. Footage of the scuffle, however, showed that Pretti was only holding his phone as he recorded the agents. When they wrestled him to the ground, one agent appeared to removed the gun from his waistband before another one suddenly opened fire on Pretti.

During an appearance on CNN, Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) criticized the actions of protesters in Minnesota, suggesting that following agents around and recording them led to Pretti’s death. Brown pushed back, arguing that such actions were protected under the Constitution:

BROWN: It’s hard to see the justification when you look at what is out there publicly, particularly with Alex Pretti, this latest one, as we’re focused on. Are you willing to consider why that might be provocative to people in the community? And again, not excusing any attacks or violence against law enforcement. That should never happen. But people do have a First Amendment right, and they do have a Second Amendment right in this country, and they do have a Fourth Amendment right. And I think that– do you see how this could be testing those bounds? SESSIONS: Well, I don’t think there’s any question it’s a test a lot for the country, and a lot of the test is we watched some 13 or 14 million people come in long lines, and thousands at a time, into this country, knowing they were breaking the law. We watched New York City and lots of other jurisdictions spend millions and millions of dollars to put these people up against the best interests of American citizens. I think that this is exacerbated because of the fraud that occurred, the $9 billion; and quite honestly, the way the federal government’s looking at it is they’re trying to clear out criminals who they believe could have engaged in this $9 billion theft of the government. But the most important thing is they’re going after criminals that have harmed people.

Sessions said the he wanted to see a “buffer zone” implemented in cities to create distance between protesters and ICE agents. He then added that he hoped “cooler heads could prevail.”

They continued:

BROWN: Well, that’s what we all want, but is it helpful for the DHS Secretary to come out and Call Pretti a domestic terrorist? And for Stephen Miller at the White House calling him an assassin? Is that cooler heads prevailing in this administration? SESSIONS: Well, you know, both sides are attempting to prove their point. I in no way, once again, think that it’s wise or prudent for hundreds of people to show up with whistles to defer law enforcement. That is a crime in and of itself to get in the way of someone doing their job. I’d like to– BROWN: Congressman, I have to– I’m sorry, I have to– I don’t like to interrupt you, but that’s a First Amendment right. You may not like it. They may not like it, but we all have the right to observe what law enforcement is doing on a public streets. And if you want to blow a whistle, that might be distracting and it might be considered not great behavior, but it’s protected under the First Amendment, is it not?

Watch above via CNN

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!