WATCH: Election Denier Who Trump Tried to Pardon Caught On Camera in Prison Fight

Tina Peters — the disgraced former county clerk for Mesa, Colorado who went to prison for election tampering — was caught by prison security cameras getting into an altercation with another inmate.

Several Denver-area news stations reported the footage on Monday, which showed the inmate immediately confronting Peters when she walked into a room. Peters and her fellow jailbird immediately started squabbling, with both women grabbing at one another.

Peters pushed the woman back and appeared to put her hands around the inmate’s neck; she then leaned in, seemed to tell the inmate something, before pushing her and walking away. Both women seemed fairly calm about the whole thing immediately after.

“No one was hurt and the other inmate has been moved into different housing of the prison,” Fox 31 anchor Drew Engelbart reported on Tuesday.

The minor skirmish happened at La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Colorado, on January 18.

NBC 9 reporter Kyle Clark pointed out that this was not the first scuffle for Peters. Clark shared a clip on X of Peters seemingly kicking a police officer who was serving a warrant in 2022.

“Court documents say officers told Peters ‘Do not kick! Do you understand!?’ and ‘Please relax,’ to which she yelled, ‘No!'” Clark posted.

Peters was jailed over an unauthorized breach of voting systems when seeking to validate President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Prosecutors argued she was “fixated” on voting problems after Peters started questioning the results of the 2020 election; she also said her 2022 Republican primary loss to become Colorado’s secretary of state was rigged.

The 70-year-old was convicted last year on state charges after participating in the 2021 breach, which resulted in sensitive data ending up online, and is serving a nine-year sentence in a Pueblo women’s prison

NewsNation reported, “President Donald Trump has demanded she be released multiple times and even granted her a federal pardon, which lacked the authority for a release, as Peters was sentenced at the state level, meaning only Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) has the power to issue a pardon.”

Polis said earlier this month he was “considering” clemency for Peters.

The outlet added that Republican and Democratic officials have both “urged Polis to uphold the sentence.”

