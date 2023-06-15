WATCH: George Santos Mobbed for Selfies at Congressional Baseball Game

Fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) attended last night’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity where he was met by a group of very enthusiastic fans.

Wearing a jersey for the New York Mets, the chronically dishonest representative of New York’s third congressional district said, “There’s a line,” which was indeed true. The meet-and-greet was caught on camera as Santos took selfies, and one fan even gave Santos his endorsement for president:

“He could literally win the presidential race right now.”

George Santos is launching his presidential campaign at the Mets game. pic.twitter.com/L7yt0iCgoj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 15, 2023

While the number of candidates in the 2024 GOP primary did increase overnight, Rep. Santos is not one of them. What he is running for, however, is reelection to Congress in 2024, despite 78 percent of his district expressing their desire for him to please not do that.

The final score of the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity was 16-6, with Republicans beating Democrats for the third year in a row. Santos, who pushed for the censure of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that was defeated with bipartisan support, has also been the subject of a resolution pushing for his expulsion.

