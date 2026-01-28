WATCH: GOP Congressman Says He Blames Ilhan Omar for the Town Hall Attack Against Her — Says He Still Wants Her Deported

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) says he blames Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after she was attacked at a town hall by a man who sprayed an unknown liquid on her.

On Tuesday evening, Omar was speaking at a town hall event when a man suddenly approached her at the podium. The man then sprayed something on the congresswoman before he was grabbed by security and removed from the building. A defiant Omar then continued speaking and stated, “This fucking asshole is not getting away with this.”

The next morning, Fine — appearing on Newsmax’s Wake Up America — was asked to give his reaction to the chaotic scene. He began by reaffirming his desire to see Omar deported before blaming her for being attacked. He said:

Well, I’ve got two thoughts. First, look, I want Ilhan Omar to be deported and denaturalized, but I don’t want her to be attacked or hurt, and people shouldn’t do this sort of thing. But I also blame Ilhan Omar for what happened. When they describe people throwing articles at law enforcement, at officers of the federal government, as “peaceful protesters,” they can’t be surprised when crazy people start to do that to them. Attacking a representative of the federal government, whether it’s a congresswoman or law enforcement, is not peaceful, and we need to start saying that.

Omar, originally from Somalia, has become a target among Republican lawmakers in recent weeks amid the widespread fraud scandal in her state. Some have accused her of benefitting from the alleged fraud, pointing to her massive wealth increase that tax documents largely attribute to her husband.

