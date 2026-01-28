Tucker Carlson agreed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s statement about a man shot and killed by federal authorities in Minneapolis was “outrageous.”

Carlson was joined by journalist Michael Shellenberger on The Tucker Carlson Show on Wednesday where they discussed ongoing protests in Minneapolis following citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti being shot and killed by immigration authorities.

“I think the Trump administration is in a very tough spot right now. I think they know they are,” Carlson said, arguing the immigration issue may be more “complex” than the administration realized.

The shooting of Pretti earned backlash, even from Republicans and Second Amendment activists after they red flagged officials implying Pretti was a threat because he was armed.

Shellenberger told Carlson he thought the administration made a positive step forward by reassigning Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino out of Minneapolis.

“I thought they made a good step forward with trying to put someone with a lot more experience in charge. It was just outrageous that the secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, just got up there and trashed Alex Pretti,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable. I agree,” Carlson said.

“Obviously what she was saying was false and I don’t understand it. I found it dehumanizing and gross,” Shellenberger continued.

“Yes, I agree,” Carlson responded.

“Good and Pretti are victims of the left and that should have been what they said,” Shellenberger added.

“All of us should have reverence in the face of death,” Carlson said. “We didn’t create life, we can’t, we’re not capable of it and when it ends, I don’t care who it is, we have to bow before the mystery of death and take it seriously. You can never mock someone. You know what I mean? There has to be, even if it’s your enemy, you have to take it seriously.”

After the Pretti shooting, Noem claimed Pretti brandished a gun and attacked officers despite available footage suggesting that wasn’t the case.

An Axios report this week, citing people familiar with the situation, suggested internal conflict within the White House over messaging around Pretti’s shooting, especially in the case of Noem and others.

“Everything I’ve done, I’ve done at the direction of the president and Stephen [Miller],” Noem reportedly said to someone who relayed her comment to Axios.

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.

