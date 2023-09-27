WATCH: House Debate Stalls as Lauren Boebert Scrambles to Find Amendment on Phone

A House debate on the 2024 Agriculture and FDA Spending bill was stalled on Wednesday after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) struggled to find her own amendment on her phone.

After Boebert was recognized on the House floor to discuss her amendment to “reduce the salary of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Food and Nutrition Service of the Department of Agriculture, Stacy Dean, to $1,” the camera panned to the congresswoman and showed her looking down at her phone.

“Madame Chair, one moment,” said Boebert, still looking down at her phone after a pause, as she scrambled to find the amendment.

Following another awkward pause, Boebert said, “My apologies, I do not have amendment number 77 in front of me,” before attempting to stall for more time.

“Um, but Madame Chair I do [pause] urge [pause] adoption of [pause] amendment 77 [pause] to be considered to decrease the salary of, um, the deputy secretary— deputy secretary. [pause] I reserve,” Boebert declared.

However, time was immediately yielded back to Boebert, who was still desperately searching on her phone for the amendment.

“Madame Chair, I yield the gentleman one minute,” said Boebert, who could then be seen in the background motioning to someone off-camera, presumably to find her the amendment.

Boebert’s House colleague, Rep. Maxwell Alejandro-Frost (D-FL), mocked the moment on Twitter, reacting, “Bro what 😭” and “she said 👇🏻📱😐.”

