President Donald Trump unleashed a truly bizarre rant Wednesday at the White House after being asked whether he deems his enemies to be treasonous.

In the first part of what evolved into a stunning confrontation with Jeff Mason of Reuters, Trump responded to a yes or no question with many more words than necessary.

“You’ve used [the word treason] repeatedly in the last few days,” Mason said. Do you consider anyone who opposes you treasonous?

Trump answered by saying that he considers liars to be treasonous — then blasted House Intelligence chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“No,” Trump said. “I consider [it] when they lie. When they stand before our great body, in our great chamber, and they make up a story that’s fiction, like Schiff did. He took that perfect conversation I had with the Ukrainian president, and he made it into a total lie. It was a total fabrication.”

From there, the president boasted about his intellect, and claimed that his word choices are deliberate.

“Believe it or not, I watch my words very carefully,” Trump said. “There are those that think I’m a very stable genius, okay? I watch my words very, very closely. And to have somebody get up, and to totally fabricate a conversation that I had with another leader, and make it sound so bad. It was so evil.”

