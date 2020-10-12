Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Monday lamented Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, declaring, “We should not be moving forward on this nomination.”

She also noted Barrett’s criticism of the Affordable Care Act, or ObamaCare.

“Judge Barrett, you’ve been critical of Chief Justice Roberts for his 5-4 opinion upholding the law, stating that Roberts ‘pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute,'” Feinstein said. “This well could mean that if Judge Barrett is confirmed, Americans stand to lose the benefits that the ACA provides. So I hope you will clarify that in this hearing.”

She added:

First, more than 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions like cancer, asthma, or even Covid-19 could be denied coverage or charged more to obtain health insurance. This includes more than 16.8 million Californians with pre-existing conditions, and we are just one state, but I think you should know how we feel. Secondly, some 12 million working Americans are covered through the ACA’s Medicaid expansion. If the act is struck down, they lose their health care. Third, more than 2 million Americans under the age of 26 are covered by their parents health insurance and they could lose that coverage. Fourth, insurers could charge higher premiums for women simply because of their gender, and fifth, women could lose access to critical preventive services and maternity care including cancer screenings and well-woman visits.

Feinstein said there had been 70 attempts to repeal the ACA. “But clearly the effort to dismantle the law continues, and they are asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act,” she added. “This, I believe, will cause tremendous harm.”

She also lamented Senate Republicans’ 2016 refusal to confirm Judge Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s appointee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

“At the time, Senator McConnell said the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice,” Feinstein said. “When asked in October 2018 if Republicans intended to honor their own rule if an opening were to come up in 2020, Chairman Graham promised, ‘If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait until after the next election.

“Republicans should honor this word, for their promise, and let the American people be heard,” she added. “Simply put, I believe we should not be moving forward on this nomination. Not until the election has ended and the next president has taken office.”

