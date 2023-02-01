WH Counsel Spox Dodges Question About Biden Family Members Having Access to Classified Documents

Ian Sams, spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office, addressed an FBI search of one of President Joe Biden’s residences for more classified materials, though he could offer little concrete about the ongoing probe.

Authorities already found classified materials in Biden’s possession from his days as vice president. The announcement about these documents came after the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and also found classified materials. Trump denies any wrongdoing, while Biden has claimed he’s cooperating with authorities. The most recent search of Joe Biden’s Rehoboth, Deleware beach home ended with no classified documents being found.

On Wednesday, Sams was pressed on a number of issues surrounding the classified documents, including whether other members of the Biden family had access to the materials since they were found at the president’s residences. The spokesperson was asked about the parameters of the recent search and whether other Biden family members could have had access to the materials already found, but Sams completely sidestepped the second part of the question.

“I’m not going to the negotiations or discussions or collaborations between the president’s personal attorney and [the Department of Justice] in establishing the search,” he said. “We’re cooperating fully with the Justice Department in ensuring they have access to the house.”

A number of Biden critics have raised the issue of family members having access to classified material, most of them referring to the president’s controversial son, Hunter Biden. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) recently suggested the FBI may want to do a search of Hunter’s home, and Sen. Ron Johnson also floated the theory Hunter could have had access in a Fox Business appearance earlier this month.

Watch above via CNN.

