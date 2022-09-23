‘What Is a Woman’ Star Matt Walsh Lashes Out at Critics: ‘Threatening to Have Me Arrested and Even Killed’

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh lashed out at critics after celebrating Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) demanding an investigation into puberty blockers.

Walsh earned plenty of backlash this year after releasing the film What Is a Woman?, in which the commentator was highly critical of transgenderism and young people transitioning. Walsh claimed critics have threatened to have him arrested and “even killed.”

“The Left is wailing and screaming and threatening to have me arrested and even killed, but they are powerless to stop us. Their threats mean nothing to me and their insults and accusations mean even less. We’re going to see this through. No matter what,” he tweeted this week.

Walsh also claimed Tennessee will be the “first state in the country to make surgical and medical ‘gender transitions’ for children illegal.”

Blackburn calling for an investigation into puberty blockers came after a report from Walsh on a transgender care center in Nashville. The Vanderbilt Medical Clinic shut down the web page for its care center after Walsh highlighted it and claimed doctors “drug and mutilate children” on The Matt Walsh Show.

“Following my report on Vanderbilt, Senator @MarshaBlackburn has sent a letter to the FDA demanding an investigation into puberty blockers and their effects on children. We’re seeing action now on the federal and state level,” Walsh tweeted.

In a statement, the hospital accused Walsh of misrepresenting their care center.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center is now the subject of social media posts and a video that misrepresent facts about the care the Medical Center provides to transgender patients,” they said.

