Trump Reignites Feud With Italy’s Prime Minister By Suggesting She’s a Stalker

President Donald Trump took a moment on Sunday to keep his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni going by posting a picture of her gazing at him longingly. The president used the picture to suggest she was a stalker.

“RESTRAINING ORDER NEEDED” read the caption along the top of the photo.

That post came amid a flurry of other pictures posted by Trump, including a picture of him arm wrestling Hulk Hogan, photos of him giving speeches at Mount Rushmore and other places recently, and an early ’90s pic of him with Marla Maples and Macaulay Culkin.

Trump also posted a doctored picture of ex-President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama boarding Air Force One; the pic showed “BLM” and Obama’s slogan “Yes We Can” spray painted onto the plane, as well as some Arabic writing. You can see that post below:

As for Meloni, Trump ripped her and other Euro countries for not doing enough to help the USA in the Iran war last month. Trump said he denied taking a picture with Meloni at the G7 Summit in France because Italy wouldn’t allow the USA to use “Italy’s landing strips or runways,” which was a “great logistical inconvenience.”

“She wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up,'” Trump added. “No thanks!!!”

Meloni punched back shortly after, saying Trump’s verbal shots were “unprovoked” and “senseless.” She then said being his pal has not helped her popularity in Italy.

“My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” she said. “That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister.”

Meloni added, “Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

Their feud stands out, considering Trump’s past friendship with Meloni seemed to be one of the strongest relationships he had with European leaders. He even took a moment during a speech last year to compliment Meloni on being a “beautiful young woman”; Trump said the comment would be political suicide in most cases, but he was willing to roll the dice to say it.

More recently, Trump has bashed NATO for not doing enough to help with the Iran war.

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