Official White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino mocked 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for “paying millions” of dollars for “shitty memes,” Friday.

“@MikeBloomberg is paying millions of $ for social media influencers and shitty memes,” wrote Scavino in a tweet. “while @realDonaldTrump is paying zero $ for EPIC memes w/an Army of American Patriots & supporters/influencers who ❤️ their Country & POTUS so much, they don’t need payoffs!”

.@MikeBloomberg is paying millions of $ for social media influencers and shitty memes while @realDonaldTrump is paying zero $ for EPIC memes w/an Army of American Patriots & supporters/influencers who❤️their Country & POTUS so much, they don’t need payoffs!pic.twitter.com/fATeUOc7bJ — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) February 21, 2020

With the comment, Scavino also posted a video of President Donald Trump lifting up a small child with Bloomberg’s face superimposed on top.

In January, Scavino — who also works as an assistant to the president — posted a video of a man getting shocked after trying to steal an electrified Trump sign.

According to CNN, Bloomberg has spent nearly $464 million on his presidential campaign– $220.6 million of which was spent in January.

“In January alone, Bloomberg spent $126.5 million on television commercials,” CNN reported. “Another $45.4 million went to digital advertising, more than half of which went to Facebook, his filings show.”

