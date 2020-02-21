Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, told ABC’s Linsey Davis he has “been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh [his] entire life,” in reference to Limbaugh’s view that, “America is still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage.”

In the ABC inteview, Chasten Buttigieg added, “What I’m actually worried about are the young people in this country who are watching the historic nature of this campaign … wondering if this country is actually a safe place for them to be.”

The husband of the South Bend mayor then referenced his experience coming out as a gay man in America, stating, “I know what it’s like to feel like this country doesn’t stand for you.”

During the interview, Davis asked the potential First Gentleman if the results of a January poll, which revealed 21 percent of Americans would not vote for a gay president, surprised him. Chasten replied that he focuses on “going out there and showing people who I am.”

“I think we have an opportunity right now to beckon Americans to a higher calling,” he added.

Chasten Buttigieg’s comments follow his husband’s, who brushed off Limbaugh’s comments by stating, “I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”

Limbaugh questioned how the married couple would look “next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump,” which Pete Buttigieg also addressed by stating, “One thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me having to send hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse with him or her,” adding, “So they want to debate family values, let’s debate family values. I’m ready.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]