Vivek Ramaswamy — Polling In Single Digits — Says ‘At This Point’ He’s ‘Confident’ He Will Be the Next President

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — who is currently polling in the single digits — told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he is “confident” he will be the next president of the United States on Tuesday.

Reacting to conservative commentator Dave Rubin’s suggestion that Ramaswamy has been coordinating with former President Donald Trump to attack their mutual Republican primary rival Ron DeSantis, Ramaswamy said, “The fact is, I’m not attacking DeSantis.”

He continued, “I do believe in drawing policy contrast. That’s good for the Republican voters. I am running to win this election, and at this point, Laura, I am confident I will be our next president.”

Ramaswamy went on to say that he was not looking at November 2024 “as the destination,” and that “the destination I think about is January of 2033.”

He questioned, “What do I want to tell the people of this country that we actually accomplished?”

According to RealClearPolitics‘ Republican primary polling average, Ramaswamy is currently tied with former Vice President Mike Pence for third place at 5.5% — a distant position from Trump’s 52.3% and DeSantis’ 18%.

However, some polls have shown support for Ramaswamy to be substantially higher. A Kaplan Strategies poll last week placed Ramaswamy in second place, tied to DeSantis at 12%, while a Harvard Harris poll showed Ramaswamy close to second place.

