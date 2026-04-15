‘Why Were They Silent for So Long?’ Karoline Leavitt Rips Democrats Over Swalwell Scandal

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped outgoing Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for the “disgusting” accusations of sexual misconduct and rape made against him — and then slammed Democrats for staying “silent” about his alleged sick behavior for years.

Leavitt went off on Swalwell and Democratic lawmakers during a press briefing on Wednesday.

New media seat holder Jack Posobiec prompted Leavitt by asking her about Swalwell’s political demise, as well as Sen. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) close relationship with him.

“I wanted to know if the administration had any comment on the fact that Sen. Gallego seemed to be very vocal about wanting the release the Epstein Files, and yet when questions come to his own involvement with Eric Swalwell, he doesn’t seem to provide anything?” Posobiec asked.

Here is Leavitt’s full answer:

I think the accusations and allegations against former Rep. Swallwell are despicable and disgusting. I think it’s also quite plausible, as you point out, Jack, that there were many other Democrats in this town on Capitol Hill who knew about his perhaps illegal behavior — certainly his disgusting and inappropriate behavior. And why were they silent for so long? I think those are questions that must be raised of the sitting representatives, including Mr. Gallego. And I hope that the journalists in this room will do their jobs and the journalists on Capitol Hill will do their jobs to ask Democrats in power how they knew about such despicable behavior from one of their elected representatives for so long, but never said or did anything about it.

Leavitt’s answer comes after Swalwell’s Golden State gubernatorial campaign was rocked by multiple accusations of sexual misconduct late last week, including one from a former staffer who accused him of raping her in 2019 and in 2024. The Manhattan Defense Attorney’s office announced on April 11 it was launching an investigation into the alleged NYC assault.

Another woman on Tuesday said Swalwell drugged and raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2018.

Swalwell announced on Monday night he was resigning from Congress following the accusations. He also ditched his campaign to succeed Gavin Newsom (D) as California’s next governor. Swalwell has denied criminal wrongdoing. His last day as a California representative is Friday.

Watch above via Fox News.

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