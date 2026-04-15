Trump Chief Grilled on Gas Prices By Fox News Reporter at Briefing: ‘Doesn’t Sound Like We’ll Get $3 Gas By Summer’

Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted Trump Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent over gas prices, telling him “It doesn’t sound like we’ll get $3-a-gallon gas by summertime.”

Despite President Donald Trump’s hopes to the contrary, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright recently said $3 gas “by the summer is an aggressive timeframe now.”

Bessent joined White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at Wednesday’s White House press briefing, during which Doocy pressed Bessent to tell him “when are we really gonna get $3 gallon gas?”:

FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: Secretary Bessen, it doesn’t sound like we’re going to have $3 a gallon gas by summertime, which we had initially been told by the Energy Secretary. He now says that it would be very aggressive if we’re gonna get to the $3-a-gallon gas by the summer. So, when are we really gonna get $3 gallon gas? TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT: Well, I think that’s going to be up to how the negotiations go. President Trump said this morning that he thinks we’re nearing the end. The U.S. kept their side on the ceasefire. We’ve stopped firing. The Straits of Hormuz have not been completely reopened. So we will see. And I’m optimistic that during the summer we will see gas with a three in front of it sooner rather than later. I have, it’s bank week here in DC, so I’ve been meeting with a lot of my Middle Eastern counterparts, the finance ministers, and they all say that once the Straits are open, they can start pumping again within one week. FOX NEWS SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: So not by summer, like Memorial Day, but maybe by Labor Day? TREASURY SECRETARY SCOTT BESSENT: Again, I’m optimistic that sometime between June 20th and September 20th, that we can have $3 gas again. And as I said this morning too, we are going to be watching the gas stations because they raised prices very quickly when the stated, when the crude oil prices went up. We hope they’ll bring them down just as quickly as crude oil prices have come down, which they’ve come down substantially just in the past 10 days.

Watch above via Fox News.

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