‘You Guys Censored Harvard-Educated Doctors!’ House Republican Rails at Twitter Exec Over ‘Blacklist’ of Covid Critics

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) laid into a former Twitter executive at a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday on censorship at the social media platform.

The hearing was primarily focused on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop and Twitter’s temporary suspension of the New York Post after publishing a report on the laptop. A number of Republicans cited Twitter Files reports when asking about censorship at Twitter, including Mace who pushed the point that Twitter executives were censoring people they were not qualified to censor.

Mace’s furious line of questioning included her expression of great “regret” over getting the covid vaccine — a comment currently drawing much attention on the Twitter of today. But she went on to question the decisions made by the Twitter of before in removing tweets or even banning accounts over covid content.

“Where did you go to medical school?” Mace asked Vijaya Gadde, the former general counsel and head of legal, policy, and trust at Twitter.

“I did not go to medical school,” Gadde said.

“That’s what I thought,” Mace replied.

After confirming again that Gadde is not in fact a doctor, Mace asked why Twitter executives thought they had the “medical expertise” to censor doctors who were critical of Covid lockdowns and vaccines — Mace at one point claimed she has regrets about taking the second dose of the vaccine and claimed she has side effects from it.

“What makes you think you or anyone else at Twitter have the medical expertise to censor a doctor’s expert opinion,” Mace asked.

Gadde claimed Twitter policies were to “protect individuals,” but before she could get specific, Mace laid into the former Twitter official.

“You guys censored Harvard-educated doctors, Stanford-educated doctors, doctors that are educated in the best places in the world, and you silenced those voices,” Mace said.

An example of this alleged censorship from Mace was Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford medical doctor who was heavily critical of Covid lockdowns.

3. Take, for example, Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) who argued that Covid lockdowns would harm children. Twitter secretly placed him on a “Trends Blacklist,” which prevented his tweets from trending. pic.twitter.com/qTW22Zh691 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 9, 2022

According to a Twitter Files report released by journalist Bari Weiss in December, Bhattacharya was part of “Trends Blacklist” at Twitter that prevented any tweets from anyone on the list from trending.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN.

7nbsp;

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com