‘You Have Bigger Breasts Than Me!’ Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Anti-Trans Republican Pundit, Asks If He’s ‘Transitioning’

Transgender Republican Caitlyn Jenner complimented an anti-trans pundit’s “breasts” and asked if he was “transitioning” on Sunday after he accused former President Donald Trump of being “as pro-trans” as President Joe Biden.

John Cardillo — a conservative commentator and former Trump supporter who now supports Trump’s rival Ron DeSantis —lashed out at Trump in a Twitter post on Sunday for being “as pro-trans as Biden” and having “Bruce Jenner in lipstick as a media surrogate.”

Jenner soon shot back with her own tweet, writing, “My goodness…emotional much – too much estrogen? Are you transitioning? You have bigger breasts than me!”

My goodness…emotional much – too much estrogen? Are you transitioning? You have bigger breasts than me! https://t.co/C8uH1DwI3T pic.twitter.com/spxWOTnPfr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 9, 2023

Trump’s relationship with Jenner has repeatedly been scrutinized by the DeSantis campaign, and its surrogates, who have attempted to paint Trump as soft on conservative social issues such as LGBT rights and abortion.

Several clips of Jenner with Trump were featured in the controversial video shared by the DeSantis campaign last month, which attacked Trump’s connections to the LGBT community and boasted DeSantis’ own record with headlines such as “DeSantis Signs ‘Most Extreme Slate of Anti-Trans Laws in Modern History.'”

The video received heavy backlash and was condemned by LGBT Republicans, including Jenner, the Log Cabin Republicans, and former Trump administration official Richard Grenell, who called it “undeniably homophobic.”

This month, Jenner also clashed with the conservative group “Gays Against Groomers” after a board member resigned over the DeSantis campaign video.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com