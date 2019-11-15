comScore

‘You’re a Disgrace’: Don Jr. and George Conway Throw Down on Twitter During Hearings

By Charlie NashNov 15th, 2019, 3:06 pm

Donald Trump Jr. battled with George Conway, the husband of President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, Friday — with Trump Jr. criticizing Conway for being a “guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife” through his heavy criticism of the Trump administration.

After Conway told Trump Jr. on Twitter, “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have,” Trump Jr. called Conway a “disgrace.”

“A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency,” he responded, with the rolling eyes emoji.

UPDATE (3:51 p.m. ET): The battle continues!

