Donald Trump Jr. battled with George Conway, the husband of President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway, Friday — with Trump Jr. criticizing Conway for being a “guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife” through his heavy criticism of the Trump administration.

After Conway told Trump Jr. on Twitter, “Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have,” Trump Jr. called Conway a “disgrace.”

Each of Taylor, Kent, and Yovanovitch has more intelligence, talent, integrity, decency, honor, and patriotism in each of their fingers than you and your father will ever have. https://t.co/xthvCDPX8C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

“A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency,” he responded, with the rolling eyes emoji.

A guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife by attacking her boss for the purpose of getting retweets and building his own brand is giving lectures on honor, integrity & decency. 🙄 I’m sure your family really appreciates it, George. You’re a disgrace. https://t.co/KRMMlxKyVh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 15, 2019

UPDATE (3:51 p.m. ET): The battle continues!

Disgrace? I don’t think so. You’re projecting, I’m afraid. I’m not the one shilling for your criminal father. And if there’s anyone embarrassing anyone, it’s he who does it, shaming the nation before the world each and every day. https://t.co/UtTCGp6Xrb — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 15, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]