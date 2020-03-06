President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway clashed with reporters over containment of the coronavirus on Friday.

“You’ve talked about how the administration initially had this contained, but during that time why didn’t the administration send out more tests and work to get hospitals prepared?” asked one reporter. “I mean even today the state of Florida is saying they can’t test everyone per the administration guidelines because they don’t have enough tests.”

After Conway replied that tests are being ramped up, the reporter asked, “But why now? Why didn’t they do it while it was contained?”

“It is being contained. Do you not think it’s being contained?” Conway shot back.

“I’m not a doctor,” the reporter answered.

“You said it’s not being contained, so are you a doctor or a lawyer when you’re saying it’s not being contained?” Conway questioned. “You just said something that’s not true.”

After a man later asked, “There are more than 300 million people in the country though, shouldn’t we test more than a million?” Conway replied, “Well you’re not a doctor either, that’s very clear.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

