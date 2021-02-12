Some 10.5 million total viewers watched the third day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump Thursday, down from 12.3 million who watched the second day of the trial.

From 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., MSNBC was the most-watched among all three cable news networks, ABC, and CBS, and CNN were most-watched among the key demographic of viewers age 25-54 (NBC viewership was not available). MSNBC averaged 3.02 million total viewers, and 488,000 in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54.

CNN had the second-most total viewers, 2.87 million, and the most in the demo, 639,000.

Fox had the fewest total viewers during impeachment coverage, 815,000, and 144,000 in the demo.

For each day of the trial, MSNBC has averaged the most total viewers, while CNN has had the most in the demo, and Fox has been the least-watched among the cable news networks. While all three networks lost viewers from day two to day three, CNN and MSNBC saw notable jumps in viewership from the first day of the trial to the second.

