Larry Kudlow’s New Show Debuts With Ratings Growth For Fox Business

The new Fox Business show hosted by Larry Kudlow, economic adviser to former President Donald Trump, is off to a strong start, bringing triple-digit audience growth on its first day on air.

Kudlow premiered on Tuesday, and drew 225,000 total viewers, and 34,000 in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data. That’s a jump of 116% in total viewers, and 183% in the demo, compared to the same day last week.

The debut of the show, first announced last week, also saw a year-over-year increase in the 4 p.m. hour, with an increase of 40% in total viewers and 62% in the demo over last year.

Despite the growth, the new Fox Business program was topped by its CNBC rival Closing Bell, which drew 294,000 in total viewers and 44,000 in the demo.

The first episode of Kudlow featured an interview with former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, as well as a candid hot-mic moment from Kudlow himself.

Kudlow replaces After the Bell, the network’s longtime 4 p.m. show that recapped the business stories of the day. It will re-air at 7 p.m., replacing encore showings of Lou Dobbs Tonight, which was abruptly cancelled in early February.

