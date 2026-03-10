One Sheet: MacFarlane Jumps CBS Ship, Iran War Video Game, Right Wing Dip

The Big Picture

The CBS News talent drain is getting harder to ignore, with justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane becoming the latest high-profile exit — and Status has the backstory the goodbye memo didn’t include. The war in Iran is generating its own media sub-storyline: the White House’s “gamification” of combat footage is drawing fire from Ben Stiller, a video game voice actor, and Democratic senators — and the newsletter class is sorting it out. On the business side, a $150 million lawsuit puts Jeff Shell‘s future at Paramount in question just as the company pursues regulatory approval for its blockbuster merger. And Rupert Murdoch turned 95, got a presidential tribute on video, and sent cake to the paparazzi.

Today’s sources: Status | CNN Reliable Sources | Poynter | Newsbusters | To the Contrary | The Bulwark | Simon Owens | Barrett Media | The Desk | CJR | Page Six Hollywood

Top Story

THE REAL REASON SCOTT MACFARLANE LEFT CBS

When Scott MacFarlane sent his goodbye memo to CBS News colleagues Monday morning, it was brief, gracious, and conspicuously uninformative. He “appreciated the bosses,” valued his time, looked forward to “independence.” Standard exit language. Status wasn’t satisfied with that.

Multiple people familiar with the matter told Status that MacFarlane had grown disillusioned with the overall direction of the network under Bari Weiss, who has been steering CBS toward friendlier footing with the Trump administration since her appointment by David Ellison in October. The specific breaking point, per Status: the way CBS Evening News marked the five-year anniversary of January 6 — anchor Tony Dokoupil gave it 16 seconds and a both-sides frame. MacFarlane, who had spent years aggressively covering the Capitol attack, was “aghast,” Status reports. He communicated his disapproval to colleagues, and it became known inside the network.

Status also reports MacFarlane had been stretched thin running an under-resourced team covering January 6 developments, Trump pardons, the Epstein files, and more — all while morale across the network has “plunged” under Weiss. Producer Mary Walsh, a nearly five-decade CBS veteran, took a buyout last month and sounded the alarm about political pressure on her way out. Anderson Cooper declined to renew his 60 Minutes contract, with sources telling Status it was partly discomfort with the network’s direction. “Sadly, the goodbye email is becoming almost a weekly ritual,” one CBS staffer told Status. “Each one of these hit, and harder each time.”

Poynter’s Tom Jones added useful texture: The Guardian’s Jeremy Barr reported that Weiss herself acknowledged on the network’s 9 a.m. editorial call that MacFarlane had generated several scoops for CBS — making the departure harder to frame as a simple house-cleaning. Jones also placed MacFarlane in the broader context of a CBS News exodus that includes anchor John Dickerson, Cooper, Walsh, and CBS Evening News producer Alicia Hastey — all departures since Weiss took over in October.

Newsbusters had a different read entirely. Under the headline “Crazy-Ex Scotty,” writer Curtis Houck framed MacFarlane’s departure as the self-removal of a Jan. 6-obsessed correspondent who “loves [the subject] more than just about anything in a weird, crazy-ex-girlfriend manner.” Houck noted that MacFarlane posted a YouTube video on his way out the door, calling out MAGA forces trying to “rewrite history” of the attack, which Newsbusters treated as evidence of the correspondent’s problem rather than his point.

Three reads, three verdicts: talent drain, broader exodus, good riddance. All three agree on the basic facts. What they disagree on is whether CBS News is being rescued or gutted.

TAKEAWAY: Let’s be honest about what we’re looking at. MacFarlane was a solid journalist largely relegated to CBS News’s streaming outlet, and by multiple accounts had been looking for the exit long before Bari Weiss arrived. His Jan. 6 coverage was genuinely excellent — but the volume of newsletter ink spilled over his departure says as much about the chattering class’s priors as it does about CBS News. When a streaming correspondent’s goodbye memo generates this much heat, you’re watching the newsletter set’s anxieties about Weiss — and what she represents — more than you’re watching a watershed moment in American journalism.

Three Takes

WAR IS NOT A VIDEO GAME (BUT THE WHITE HOUSE DISAGREES)

The Trump White House has been posting “hype videos” mixing actual Iran war footage with clips from superhero movies, anime, Top Gun, Braveheart, and the Mortal Kombat “flawless victory” audio. One post featured a scene from Grand Theft Auto. The newsletter class had thoughts.

To the Contrary | Charlie Sykes — Sykes went in hard, calling the videos “the rancid stuff of incel gamer fantasies” and framing them as part of a broader pattern of Trump “blurring the lines of reality and cosplaying fakery.” He quoted Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth (“War is not a f—— video game”) and Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich, who called it “sickening” that real death was being treated “like it’s a video game.” Sykes also flagged that Fox News ran clips from a previous dignified transfer ceremony — one where Trump was hatless — rather than footage of Trump wearing a branded golf cap at Dover. His term for the broader phenomenon: “gamification” — and his exit take was that triviality of mind at a time of war is not itself a trivial thing.

CNN Reliable Sources | Brian Stelter — Stelter flagged the blowback with characteristic comprehensiveness — noting that Halo voice actor Steve Downes demanded his voice be removed from “this disgusting and juvenile war porn,” and that Tropic Thunder director Ben Stiller had already gone public the previous week. Stelter’s framing was less fire-and-brimstone than Sykes, more documentation: here are the objections, here are the objectors, here is the record.

Status | Oliver Darcy — Status catalogued the culture-war dimension: the Downes story going wide, MAGA media figures beginning to ask uncomfortable questions about the school bombing, and Laura Ingraham and Megyn Kelly publicly demanding answers the White House hadn’t yet provided. Status’s framing: the war’s optics are becoming unmanageable even for allies, and the White House’s meme strategy is accelerating that problem rather than solving it.

TAKEAWAY: Three newsletters, three frames: moral outrage, documentation, and damage control. What unites them is that the gamification story has broken through the war noise in a way the White House probably didn’t anticipate. When the guy who voices Master Chief is your adversary, maybe the meme war has gotten away from you.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Status, Oliver Darcy

🚨 SCOOP — THE $150 MILLION PROBLEM SITTING IN PARAMOUNT’S C-SUITE: Professional gambler R.J. Cipriani filed a $150 million lawsuit against Jeff Shell, alleging the Paramount president shared confidential company information with him — including a claim that Shell privately believed the company was “paying way too much” for Warner Bros. Discovery. Paramount has quietly opened an internal investigation, but Shell remains on active duty for now. Status notes the situation is striking: Shell has been credibly accused in a detailed lawsuit of leaking private information, yet Paramount — a publicly traded company seeking regulatory approval for a seismic deal — has said nothing publicly. … QUOTE (Darcy): “Paramount has quietly opened an internal investigation into the matter. That review is ongoing and, because it has not yet concluded, he has not been placed on leave.” … QUICK TAKE: A company trying to close a $111 billion merger while its president is under internal investigation for leaking is the kind of detail that tends to matter more in hindsight.

Poynter, Tom Jones

ESPN SCOOPS UP SIX MORE WaPo SPORTS CASUALTIES: ESPN announced it has hired six sportswriters laid off when the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post shuttered its sports desk — Kent Babb, Kareem Copeland, Chuck Culpepper, Robert Klemko, Tom Schad, and Ben Strauss. Klemko was part of the Post team that won the 2024 Pulitzer for National Reporting. The Athletic had already hired six other former Post sports staffers. Poynter’s Tom Jones was careful to note the obvious caveat: the scooped-up writers are a small fraction of the hundreds laid off, most of whom haven’t landed anywhere near as comfortably. … QUOTE (Jones): “While it’s great to see some of the Post‘s talented journalists scooped up by other news organizations, they are just a small fraction of the reporters who were laid off.” … QUICK TAKE: ESPN and the NY Times’ The Athletic are essentially running a talent draft from the wreckage of one of America’s great sports sections — which would be a feel-good story if the rest of the roster weren’t still unemployed.

The Bulwark’s False Flag, Will Sommer

LEAKED TEXTS REVEAL FISHBACK CAMPAIGN CHAOS: Groyper gubernatorial candidate James Fishback‘s Florida campaign is apparently a mess: internal text messages obtained by The Bulwark show staffers fretting over whether his couch was repossessed, his campaign manager complaining about regular verbal “ass blastings” for minor infractions, and a senior adviser enthusiastically endorsing Nick Fuentes‘s view that heterosexual sex is actually gay. Fishback owes more than $200,000 to a former hedge fund employer, with legal fees potentially pushing that to $2 million. … QUOTE (Bryant Fulgham, former Fishback campaign worker): “James is a con artist at the end of the day.” … QUICK TAKE: Every fringe political movement eventually produces its own internal texts. The Bulwark has made a cottage industry of obtaining them.

Newsbusters, Jorge Bonilla

THE DHS SHUTDOWN THE NETS WON’T COVER: Newsbusters flags that broadcast networks have largely avoided seriously covering the ongoing DHS shutdown — forced by Democrats seeking changes to ICE policy — even as airport delays tied to the Homeland Security lapse are generating real-world news. The piece argues the non-coverage has become harder to sustain as shutdown consequences bleed into everyday life. … QUOTE (Bonilla): “Their non-coverage of an ongoing DHS shutdown, forced by Democrats wanting to change ICE policy, has been severely complicated by virtue of current events.” … QUICK TAKE: A story that’s easy to ignore until the flight delays start trending.

Media Newsletter, Simon Owens

360 MILLION VIEWS, CAN’T MAKE RENT: A TikTok creator with 1.3 million followers revealed she cannot afford her rent despite generating 360 million views in nine months — a data point Simon Owens uses to dissect TikTok’s deliberately opaque monetization system. The platform’s Creator Reward Program offers vague “bonus” payouts; its more transparent Pulse program appears to be invite-only and limited to legacy media companies. … QUOTE (Owens): “I haven’t spoken to any TikTok creators who receive significant revenue directly from the platform.” … QUICK TAKE: Three hundred sixty million views that can’t pay rent is either a broken business model or the most efficient exploitation of creative labor since the intern program.

Status, Oliver Darcy

RIGHT-WING TRAFFIC CRATER: A new Howard Polskin analysis via The Righting finds that traffic at major right-wing outlets cratered in February year-over-year. Status flagged it without much editorializing — but the numbers speak. … QUOTE (Polskin): “Traffic at right-wing media outlets plunged in February compared to last year: down 50% at The Daily Wire, 45% at The Blaze, 36% at The Daily Caller, and 35% at Breitbart.” … QUICK TAKE: Turns out the audience that showed up to fight might not have much interest in governing coverage.

The Desk

NEXSTAR LAUNCHES “INVESTING IN AMERICA” TWO WEEKS AFTER LAYOFFS: Nexstar Media Group announced a nationwide news initiative called “Investing in America” — spotlighting economic development and infrastructure stories — roughly two weeks after issuing pink slips in the news and marketing departments of its largest local TV stations. The broadcaster is also awaiting Trump administration approval for its proposed $6 billion acquisition of TEGNA. … QUOTE (Andrew Alford, Nexstar broadcast president): “Nexstar has the unique ability to spotlight the stories of investing, innovation and economic growth happening in communities across the country.” … QUICK TAKE: Nothing says “investing in America” quite like laying off the journalists who cover it first.

Barrett Media

STEPHEN A. SMITH PUTS 2028 TO BED: Stephen A. Smith told Sean Hannity‘s podcast that a presidential run is off the table — because he’d have to give up his money. “Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening,” Smith said, adding that unlike Barack Obama, he has substantial wealth and a multi-year ESPN contract he isn’t willing to forfeit. The full conversation drops Tuesday. … QUOTE (Smith): “I don’t think I’m running either because I’ve got to give up my money.” … QUICK TAKE: The most honest answer any potential presidential candidate has ever given.

CJR, Liam Scott

STANDING ROCK’S LAST PAPER IS HANGING ON BY A THREAD: Avis Red Bear has run the Teton Times — one of the few independently owned Indigenous news outlets in the country — since 2002, printing 1,200 copies every Tuesday at $1.50 each. She gave up her salary years ago. She runs it from her home. The nearby Lakota Times just folded. The local radio station, KLND, lost half its funding after Congress clawed back $1.1 billion from public media in 2025. CJR’s Liam Scott reports that if the Teton Times closes, Standing Rock — one of the largest Native American reservations in the US — would have effectively no local news coverage. The kicker: most tribal media outlets aren’t independent anyway, operating as de facto government PR under tribal ownership, with press freedom protections at fewer than a dozen of 575 federally recognized tribes. … QUOTE (Avis Red Bear): “We are like living ghosts. With the internet and social media, society looks right through us. Soon we will disappear altogether.” … QUICK TAKE: The local news crisis looks different when the community losing its paper never really had press freedom protections to begin with.

Status, Oliver Darcy

BLUESKY GETS A NEW BOSS: Jay Graber, the engineer who built Bluesky from a Twitter research project into a 43-million-user platform, is stepping aside as CEO, moving to chief innovation officer. Interim chief Toni Schneider, a former Automattic CEO and Bluesky adviser, takes over day-to-day operations. Graber acknowledged in a blog post that “as Bluesky matures, the company needs a seasoned operator focused on scaling and execution.” … QUOTE (Graber): “I return to what I do best: building new things.” … QUICK TAKE: The builder handing off to the operator is a classic Silicon Valley rite of passage — the question is whether Bluesky’s anti-X identity survives the professionalization.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

Page Six Hollywood, Tatiana Siegel

UFC RINGSIDE IS THE NEW NBA COURTSIDE: Saturday’s UFC 326 in Las Vegas drew Tom Brady, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Rubin, Mario Lopez, Shannon Sharpe, Ari Emanuel, and Mark Zuckerberg — the latter downing Cuervo shots with Dana White at the VIP table. Page Six Hollywood’s Tatiana Siegel reports the convergence isn’t accidental: Paramount’s Cindy Holland was there to work the Paramount-UFC synergy angle ahead of a White House lawn fight card in July streaming on Paramount+. … QUOTE (industry source): “Last night was incredible. Everyone was dancing at one point.” … QUICK TAKE: When the entertainment industry’s power brokers all migrate to the same venue, you can measure the culture shift in octagon-shaped increments.

Page Six Hollywood, Ian Mohr

HOPPERS OPENS BIG FOR PIXAR: Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers opened to an estimated $46 million domestically — its best debut for an original film since Coco in 2017 — giving the studio a much-needed win after a string of disappointments. Meanwhile, Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s The Bride! opened to just $7 million, becoming the year’s first box office bomb. SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP extended labor negotiations into this week as the writers guild’s talks are set to kick off March 16. … QUOTE (Mohr): “Mike DeLuca and Pam Abdy’s hot streak ended with a thud this weekend.” … QUICK TAKE: In Hollywood, one studio’s bomb is another’s vindication — and Pixar badly needed both.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

LIVE NATION SETTLES, AVOIDS BREAKUP: Trump’s DOJ settled the Biden-era antitrust case against Ticketmaster parent Live Nation just weeks after antitrust chief Gail Slater was forced out, multiple outlets reported Monday. The deal involves structural changes but no breakup — the outcome Live Nation’s MAGA-connected lobbyists, including Kellyanne Conway and Mike Davis, had been working toward. Stelter recalled that former DOJ official Roger Alford resigned last summer citing the influence of those lobbyists on the department’s handling of the case. … QUOTE (Stelter): “Notably, states can continue to press their own claims outside of the DOJ.” … QUICK TAKE: The revolving door swings both ways — it just swings a lot faster when the lobbyists are on the right team.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent considerable energy on the “gamification” of war imagery — and rightly so. But largely absent from the conversation is a harder question: why has the reported death of 175 people, many of them schoolchildren, in a U.S. missile strike been treated primarily as a messaging problem rather than a moral and accountability crisis? Most newsletters framed the school bombing story through the lens of Trump’s credibility, MAGA media’s response, or the political fallout — not through the lens of what it means when a democratic government may have killed a classroom full of children and is still “investigating.” The distinction matters. Covering how the story is being handled is not the same as covering the story.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Status | Oliver Darcy On a day when the CBS story was the story, Darcy had it — the real backstory, the named sources, the internal texture. And the Jeff Shell scoop was a separate, significant piece of original reporting on the same day. Two scoops in one edition is a strong day by any measure.

The Bottom Line

What Monday’s newsletter stack reveals, taken together, is a media industry running two parallel tracks simultaneously: one track is about access and alignment — CBS softening its Jan. 6 coverage to stay on the right side of power, Live Nation’s MAGA lobbyists delivering results at the DOJ, Nexstar launching patriotic news initiatives while cutting the staff to report them. The other track is the resistance to that alignment — MacFarlane’s exit, the voice actor demanding his voice back, the newsletter writers documenting the gap between what’s said and what’s done. The question the stack can’t answer yet is which track is winning.