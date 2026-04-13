The Big Picture

Inside the newsletter class this week, a quiet civil war broke out over CNN’s future — with Puck’s Dylan Byers calling Oliver Darcy’s succession read “batshit” while Status quietly rewrote its own story four days later without acknowledging the reversal. Meanwhile, the bigger media story was the week that broke the MAGA fever dream: Trump threatened to wipe out Iranian civilization, declared a ceasefire that may not be one, and then spent the weekend attacking the Pope and posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ. His most loyal media allies — Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Megyn Kelly — turned on him with a ferocity usually reserved for the liberal media they’ve spent years mocking. The Athletic is learning what happens when you defend a star reporter before you know what you’re defending. And Hollywood is bracing for a December showdown that’s either going to save the box office or blow it up.

Today’s sources: Status | CNN Reliable Sources | The Bulwark | Press Watch | Politico Playbook | Puck | Semafor | The Ankler | Bill O’Reilly | Newsbusters | Poynter | CJR

Top Story

TRUMP POSTS AI JESUS IMAGE, MAGA FAITHFUL CRY BLASPHEMY

The MAGA media revolt that dominated last week’s news cycle just found its sharpest, most surreal inflection point: an AI-generated image of Trump as a Jesus-like figure, posted on Truth Social overnight — minutes after Trump escalated his feud with Pope Leo over the Iran war. And this time, the backlash isn’t coming from the left.

It was already a remarkable week for MAGA infighting. As Trump threatened to obliterate Iranian civilization and then abruptly pivoted to a ceasefire that left even his allies confused, his most loyal right-wing media soldiers began deserting him in real time. Tucker Carlson declared Trump’s Iran war “the single biggest mistake” by an American president in his lifetime. Candace Owens called for invoking the 25th Amendment, writing “He is a genocidal lunatic.” Alex Jones asked his Infowars audience “How do we 25th Amendment his ass?” Megyn Kelly accused Trump of gaslighting Americans, effectively saying he was obscuring the truth to save political face.

Status’s Jon Passantino captured the breadth of the revolt in a Saturday edition that reads like a eulogy for the MAGA media alliance: the same personalities who had amplified Trump’s claims with little scrutiny during the 2024 campaign, casting him as America’s savior, were now calling for his removal. Trump responded with a 482-word Truth Social tirade calling his former allies “stupid people,” “NUT JOBS,” and pointing out — with apparent satisfaction — that they “aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter noted the revealing old-media mentality in that response: Trump’s instinct was to attack their television relevance, even as their combined podcast and social media audiences number in the tens of millions and helped build the information environment that returned him to power.

Charlie Sykes at To the Contrary offered the week’s sharpest summary, invoking the image of “Schrödinger’s Strait of Hormuz — both open and closed at the same time” — a metaphor that captures not just the Iran confusion but the entire epistemological fog of the Trump media moment.

Bill O’Reilly, representing the corner of conservative media still broadly supportive of the Iran action, argued that opponents don’t want to believe the worst of the Iranian regime because the war has disrupted their lives — personified by his fictional “Melanie down the street,” a character who dislikes Trump and craves a return to normalcy over confusing geopolitics. It’s a useful data point: the pro-war conservative media is now arguing against its own base’s instincts.

And then came Sunday night. The sequence matters. Shortly before Trump’s papal post, 60 Minutes aired Norah O’Donnell‘s interviews with three U.S. cardinals on why Pope Leo’s church has emerged as a voice of moral opposition to the Iran war and the crackdown on immigration. Then Trump attacked Pope Leo directly on Truth Social, calling him “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” Leo told reporters, per Politico Playbook, “It’s ironic — the name of the site itself. Say no more.” Then, minutes later, Trump posted the AI Jesus image.

The reaction from MAGA faithful was swift and, by any measure, extraordinary. Marjorie Taylor Greene — who last week called for invoking the 25th Amendment — called it “more than blasphemy. It’s an Antichrist spirit.” Riley Gaines wrote: “God shall not be mocked.” Michael Knowles, a reliable Trump defender, said “it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture.” Victor Nieves called it “BLASPHEMY” and said “the church needs to stand against it.” Brilyn Hollyhand wrote: “Faith is not a prop.”

As Mediaite reported overnight, the image landed on Orthodox Easter — the same holiday on which Trump posted his original F-bomb-laden tirade against Iran that kicked off this entire cycle.

Press Watch‘s Dan Froomkin — writing before the AI Jesus image dropped — argued that the deeper media failure of the week wasn’t the MAGA revolt coverage, but the press corps’ refusal to state plainly why Trump changed his mind on Iran: because, Froomkin argues, he is “mentally unbalanced,” and elite journalists are “too cowed to say so.” Whether or not you accept Froomkin’s diagnosis, his point about the gap between what reporters know and what they’ll write lands with force.

TAKEAWAY: When Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling a sitting president’s social media post “an Antichrist spirit,” the chattering class has a vocabulary problem. The newsletters covered the MAGA revolt as a political feud. What they’re slower to reckon with is whether we’ve crossed from media drama into something that requires a different kind of language altogether.

Three Takes

CAUGHT IN THE HOT TUB: THE ATHLETIC’S RUSSINI CRISIS AND BACKFIRED DEFENSE

The week’s most instructive media ethics story wasn’t about the Iran war — it was about an NFL reporter, a Patriots head coach, some hot tub photos, and an editor who got way out ahead of his own investigation.

Status (Natalie Korach): The Athletic’s internal crisis is worse than the original tabloid story. When Page Six published photos of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel together at an Arizona resort, executive editor Steven Ginsberg rushed out a statement calling the images “misleading” and defending Russini as “a premier journalist.” The problem: The Athletic had already quietly opened an investigation. Staffers told Status the handling was “unnecessarily messy,” “reckless,” and possibly “intentionally sneaky.” Status’s framing puts the institutional judgment failure squarely on Ginsberg — the cover-up, such as it is, is worse than the crime.

Puck (Dylan Byers): Ginsberg’s statement was a disaster, but Byers is also skeptical of the theory that Ginsberg acted alone: “It’s not clear why Ginsberg felt compelled to give such a defiant denial in the first place, nor why the Times greenlit that statement so quickly.” The implication: this goes above Ginsberg’s pay grade.

CNN Reliable Sources (Brian Stelter): Stelter frames the Russini story as a case study in the difference between “internet whispers and investigative reports.” In the same edition, he holds up the rigorous corroborating work done by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle on the Eric Swalwell sexual misconduct story as the standard The Athletic failed to meet — what happens when institutions react to tabloid pressure rather than their own reporting standards.

TAKEAWAY: The hot tub photos were a tabloid problem. Ginsberg turned them into an institutional one. The Times can survive a reporter with complicated sourcing relationships — it has a harder time surviving editors who get caught defending something they haven’t finished investigating.

📰 Top Reads 📰

Puck, Dylan Byers | Status, Oliver Darcy and Jon Passantino

THE CNN SUCCESSION STORY THAT STATUS REPORTED, PUCK REBUTTED, AND STATUS QUIETLY WALKED BACK: Here’s a three-act media industry drama worth tracking. Act One: Status’s Oliver Darcy broke the story Thursday, framing Mark Thompson’s elevation of Alex MacCallum to COO as Thompson “quietly signaling his preferred succession plan.” Act Two: Puck’s Dylan Byers called that read “a batshit theory” — arguing the decision belongs to the conquering David Ellison and the Paramount-Skydance team, not an outgoing divisional CEO. A digital chief, Byers notes, is not a COO — and CNN still derives its profits from TV she has no programming or talent experience in. His well-informed suspicion: Ellison envisions MacCallum, Bari Weiss and executive editor Virginia Moseley all eventually reporting to an entirely different, yet-to-be-determined leader. Act Three: Status’s Jon Passantino published a weekend item hedging the original Darcy framing — “the decision will ultimately belong to the incoming Paramount-Skydance ownership” — without flagging that his own outlet had reported the opposite just four days earlier. … QUOTE (Byers): “It won’t be Mark’s decision to make.” … QUICK TAKE: Status broke the story, Puck dismantled it, and Status quietly retreated — all without anyone acknowledging the round trip.

Poynter, Tom Jones

HOW MARGARET BRENNAN SHOWED SUNDAY SHOWS HOW IT’S DONE: Poynter’s Tom Jones singles out Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan for a clinic in how to handle a slippery guest — repeatedly pressing Republican Rep. Mike Turner on Trump’s shifting Iran strategy, contradictory tweets, and a public that isn’t buying the war. When Turner deflected with “you’ll have to ask the president,” Brennan replied: “We would love to ask the president or the secretary of state or the secretary of defense, but members of Congress from his party are the only ones sitting here today.” … QUOTE (Jones): “That’s how you handle a Sunday morning interview.” … QUICK TAKE: Brennan didn’t get answers — but she made the lack of answers the story, which is the next best thing.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

HEGSETH APPEALS PRESS ACCESS RULING — PENTAGON VS. FIRST AMENDMENT, ROUND TWO: Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon filed notice it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling striking down its policy revoking reporters’ long-standing access as unconstitutional. Judge Paul Friedman‘s ruling was blunt: “Suppression of political speech is the mark of an autocracy, not a democracy.” Hegseth’s team is asking to keep the escort policy in place during the appeal. … QUOTE (Friedman): “The curtailment of First Amendment rights is dangerous at any time, and even more so in a time of war.” … QUICK TAKE: The Pentagon is now litigating whether the First Amendment applies to itself — and doing so in wartime.

Semafor, Kelsey Warner

THE GULF IS SANITIZING ITS WAR COVERAGE — AND IT’S WORKING: Photojournalists have been arrested in the UAE, prompting global newswires to stop publishing images of drone and airstrike damage. Semafor’s Kelsey Warner reports the media blackout mirrors restrictions across Iran and Israel — meaning the visual record of this war is being actively suppressed by multiple governments simultaneously. … QUOTE (Warner): “The arrests…are just one example of a media crackdown that has swept the Gulf.” … QUICK TAKE: The most important images from this war may never exist — because the people who would take them are in jail.

Politico Playbook, citing the Wall Street Journal

TUCKER CARLSON LAUNCHES A BOOK IMPRINT — AND THE TITLES TELL YOU EVERYTHING: Carlson is launching Tucker Carlson Books with Skyhorse Publishing, with a slate that includes Russell Brand‘s conversion memoir, Milo Yiannopoulos‘ Ex Gay, and Patrick Soon-Shiong‘s Killing Cancer. The imprint aims to challenge “what legacy media deems acceptable.” … QUICK TAKE: Tucker Carlson Books is either a publishing house or a group chat with a cover — it’s genuinely hard to tell.

The Bulwark, Tim Miller

DEMOCRATS SHOULD TAKE YES FOR AN ANSWER FROM THE MAGA REVOLT: Tim Miller argues that Democrats’ best political opportunity in a generation is being squandered by an instinct to mock rather than welcome the Trump voters now expressing buyer’s remorse. His prescription: stop dunking, start coalition-building — even with “cranks.” … QUOTE (Miller): “I don’t care how loony you are. Do you want to take the plunge and switch to opposing Trump? Come on in, the water is warm.” … QUICK TAKE: Miller is making a Machiavellian case dressed up as magnanimity — and he’s probably right on the politics.

CNN Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter

FCC’S BRENDAN CARR GOES AFTER CNN — DESPITE HAVING NO JURISDICTION: FCC Chair Brendan Carr accused CNN of “outrageous conduct” for reporting on an Iranian statement about the war, writing “Time for change at CNN” — despite the FCC having no authority over cable properties. Brent Skorup of the Cato Institute noted the real threat: the pending Paramount-WBD merger gives Carr a regulatory hook via CBS’s broadcast licenses. … QUOTE (Skorup): “The FCC shouldn’t have the power to threaten CNN.” … QUICK TAKE: Carr knows he can’t touch CNN directly — the point is to make sure CNN’s future owners know he’s watching.

Newsbusters, Jorge Bonilla

WELKER GIVES CUBA’S PUPPET PRESIDENT A FREE RIDE ON MEET THE PRESS: Newsbusters’ Jorge Bonilla argues that NBC’s Kristen Welker failed to press Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel with tough questions during a Sunday sit-down, allowing what Bonilla characterizes as “uninterrupted regime propaganda” to air unchallenged on a flagship Sunday show. … QUOTE (Bonilla): “We regret to inform you that we were not wrong.” … QUICK TAKE: Booking a dictatorship’s figurehead is a legitimate journalistic choice — but only if you’re willing to treat him like one.

CJR, Carolina Abbott Galvão

ICE DETAINED A JOURNALIST THE DAY AFTER SHE COVERED A RAID. THE PRESS FREEDOM IMPLICATIONS ARE STILL UNRESOLVED: CJR’s Carolina Abbott Galvão reports that Estefany Rodríguez, a Spanish-language immigration reporter for Nashville Noticias, was detained by ICE the day after she filmed an agency raid — with an ICE agent apparently referencing her work by name on the arrest bus. Rodríguez, who had a valid work permit and active asylum case, spent 16 days in detention before being released on bond. Her habeas case remains in federal court, with her lawyers arguing the arrest was retaliation for her journalism. … QUOTE (ICE agent to Rodríguez): “You’re the reporter from Nashville. You’re good at your job.” … QUICK TAKE: If the government can detain a journalist the day after she covers a federal operation, the chilling effect doesn’t need to be proven — it’s already working.

🎬 SHOWBIZ 🎬

The Ankler, Sean McNulty

NEXSTAR/TEGNA MEGA-MERGER HITS ANOTHER WALL: A federal judge extended his restraining order against the Nexstar-Tegna deal for another week as he weighs whether to issue a preliminary injunction halting it entirely, following a lawsuit from DirecTV. The deal would create by far the nation’s largest local TV owner — which is precisely why it keeps running into courts. … QUICK TAKE: The bigger the local TV empire, the longer the legal obstacle course — and Nexstar is learning that the hard way.

Status, Brian Lowry

DUNESDAY: DISNEY AND WARNER BROS. ARE PLAYING CHICKEN WITH DECEMBER: Disney’s Avengers: Doomsday and Warner’s Dune: Part Three are locked in for the same December 18 opening weekend, rattling theater chains and raising the stakes for both studios. Unlike Barbenheimer, the films don’t have complementary demographic profiles — and IMAX screens can only go to one. Theater reps told Status they’d “obviously prefer” staggered dates, while studios are staying mum. … QUOTE (theater chain rep): “This isn’t ‘Thunderbolts*.'” … QUICK TAKE: Hollywood is calling this a high-class problem — but if one of these films underperforms, the blame game will be anything but high-class.

The Ankler, Sean McNulty

NETFLIX DROPS KERRY STRUG BIOPIC AFTER MILLIE BOBBY BROWN WALKS: Netflix’s Olympic — a biopic about gymnast Kerry Strug — is dead after star Millie Bobby Brown exited over creative differences. The departure kills what looked like a marquee prestige project for the streamer. … QUICK TAKE: “Creative differences” is Hollywood’s most reliable euphemism — but when the star walks, the project usually walks with her.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletter class spent the week cataloging the MAGA revolt against Trump in rich, satisfying detail — the 25th Amendment calls, the “NUT JOBS” response, the Carlson defection. What nobody stopped to ask: is being in opposition actually better for these influencers’ businesses than being loyalists?

Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones built massive audiences on outrage and opposition. Then they spent two years as Trump cheerleaders — a posture that, for some, was visibly awkward and commercially flat. Now they’re back in their natural habitat: fighting power, not serving it. Carlson’s BBC interview drew huge traffic. Owens’ 25th Amendment posts went viral. Jones is trending again.

The chattering class covered this as a political story about a fracturing movement. It’s also a media business story about influencers rediscovering their most profitable product: themselves as rebels. Nobody asked whether Trump’s 482-word tirade was the best thing that ever happened to their subscriber counts.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

Puck — Dylan Byers. In a week when most newsletter writers were content to cover the MAGA revolt from a safe distance, Puck’s Dylan Byers did something rarer: he called out a rival newsletter by implication, labeled their read “batshit,” and turned out to be right — all while Status quietly rewrote its own story four days later without explanation. The read in question: Status’s Oliver Darcy reported Thursday that CNN boss Mark Thompson’s elevation of Alex MacCallum to COO was Thompson quietly grooming his heir apparent. Byers’ counter: the conquering Ellison regime will make that call, not an outgoing divisional CEO — and confusing the two is a category error about how media power actually works. That alone would earn the award. But Byers also delivered on the Russini story, correctly tracing the accountability chain above Ginsberg to the Times itself, and on the Bari Weiss/60 Minutes succession intrigue, where his sourcing on the Ellison regime’s actual intentions was sharper than anyone else’s. Three distinct scoops. One coherent power-structure lens. And the only newsletter this week willing to tell another newsletter it got the story wrong.

The Bottom Line

The AI Jesus image is a stress test for the language the media has been using to cover Donald Trump. “Unprecedented,” “norm-breaking,” “controversial” — the newsletter class has been reaching for these words for a decade, and they have lost their voltage. When Marjorie Taylor Greene calls a president’s social media post “an Antichrist spirit” and Michael Knowles tells him to delete it, the story has moved somewhere that political vocabulary doesn’t quite reach. The press isn’t wrong to cover this as politics. But the week’s real revelation is that the MAGA media ecosystem built its own theological framework around Trump — and now that framework is being used against him. Nobody in the newsletter class has quite reckoned with what it means when the language of spiritual warfare enters the media criticism beat.