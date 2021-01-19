Rachel Maddow Boosts MSNBC to Prime Time Ratings Win Friday

MSNBC, boosted by big audience numbers for Rachel Maddow, had the most viewers in prime time Friday, while CNN held on to its lead in most total day viewers and most viewers in the key A25-54 demographic.

With 3.29 million total viewers and 459,000 in the demo, MSNBC was the most-watched in prime time overall. CNN dominated in the key demo, with 726,000, and 2.84 million total viewers. Fox News was almost within reach of CNN’s total viewership, with nearly 2.7 million total viewers, and 440,000 viewers in the demo.

In total day viewership, CNN was again at the front of the pack, with 2.22 million total viewers, and the most in the demo, with 564,000 younger viewers. MSNBC had 2.18 million total viewers, and 365,000 in the demo. Fox News, on the Friday before launching a revamped daytime schedule that will see an expansion of opinion programming, was third in total day, with 1.58 million total viewers and 255,000 in the demo.

The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched in cable for the second consecutive day, and has been the most-watched cable news show for six straight days, with nearly 4 million total viewers and 592,000 in the demo. Anderson Cooper 360, on CNN, won the most viewers in the demo in cable news, with 787,000 demo viewers, and 3.06 million total viewers.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe was well ahead of its competition in the early morning, with 1.78 million total viewers, and 320,000 in the demo. New Day on CNN was second, with 1.14 million total viewers and 311,000 in the demo, and Fox and Friends, with 1.08 million total viewers and 196,000 in the demo, was third.

