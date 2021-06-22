Rachel Maddow Makes Prime Time Comeback with Demo Viewers in Monday Ratings

After a stunning Friday ratings shutout, in which Fox News had 12 of the 13 most-watched shows in total viewers, and all of the top twelve most-watched in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54, the ratings normalized somewhat on Monday, with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow seeing a gain in viewers in the demo and winning her 9 p.m. timeslot.

The Rachel Maddow Show had the most viewers at 9 p.m., with 2.48 million total, and 354,000 in the demo. Hannity wasn’t far behind in total viewers, with 2.43 million, and had 311,000 in the demo. A 9 p.m. edition of Anderson Cooper 360 was third for the hour, with 886,000 total viewers, and 247,000 in the demo.

Fox News had four of the top five most-watched shows Monday, with Tucker Carlson Tonight at the top, notching 2.97 million total viewers and 504,000 in the demo. The Five was second, with 2.63 million total viewers and 388,000 in the demo. Maddow was third, with 2.48 million total viewers and 354,000 in the demo. Hannity was fourth, with 2.43 million total viewers, and 311,000 in the demo. The Ingraham Angle rounded out the top five, with 1.99 million total viewers, and 310,000 in the demo.

In total day, Fox News led with an average 1.49 million total viewers, and 237,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 969,000, and third in the demo, with 117,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 642,000, and second in the demo, with 166,000.

In prime time, Fox won again with 2.47 million total viewers, and 375,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.77 million, and was third in the demo, with 236,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 879,000, and second in the demo, with 250,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends averaged the most total viewers, with nearly 1.1 million, and also the most in the demo, with 178,000. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 787,000 total viewers, and 97,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 439,000, and wasn’t too far behind MSNBC with viewers in the demo, with 92,000.

