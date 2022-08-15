A pair of pieces from The Atlantic are stirring up controversy with conservatives, with some declaring that faith is “under attack.”

A Sunday op-ed by Daniel Panneton asserted that rosaries are being “co-opted” by “extremist gun culture.” The original title for the post was “How the Rosary Became an Extremist Symbol,” though that was later changed to “How Extremist Gun Culture Is Trying to Co-Opt the Rosary.” A graphic showing a rosary being made by bullet holes also appears to have been removed from the piece.

“On this extremist fringe, rosary beads have been woven into a conspiratorial politics and absolutist gun culture. These armed radical traditionalists have taken up a spiritual notion that the rosary can be a weapon in the fight against evil and turned it into something dangerously literal,” Panneton wrote.

The op-ed came on the heels of a separate piece that kicked up backlash, which called the pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge the “right’s new bogeyman.” The story by Kaitlyn Tiffany acknowledged the group has taken credit for vandalism and property destruction in multiple cities — including the firebombing of a “Christian fundamentalist group” in Wisconsin — but argued the group has become a possibly-overblown “bogeyman” for right-wing media.

“What the hell happened to The Atlantic? It’s always been on the left, but suddenly the rosary is an extremist symbol, and abortion activists burning down pro-life pregnancy centers really is no big deal,” conservative commentator Erick Erickson tweeted.

In a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, Rachel Campos-Duffy said faith is “under attack” and Christians need to “fight back” instead of laughing at the “silliness of this.”

“This seems comical, but we’re seeing more and more articles trying to associate people who are faithful, especially those who adhere to more orthodox or traditional interpretations of faith, as somehow being right-wing extremists, white nationalists, fringe. And I think we ought to be very careful of that,” she said.

Other conservatives and journalists weighed in on Twitter:

Let me get this straight: all across the country, women trying to help other women have options besides abortion are facing dangerous attacks. But the Atlantic chooses to frame their attackers as “the Right’s New Bogeyman.” https://t.co/glCAfPwJIl — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) August 12, 2022

Putting aside the ignorant subheadline, the main evidence cited in the article is that some Catholic extremists are posting pictures that include Rosary beads. Would The Atlantic ever argue mainstream elements of Islam become extremist symbols bc radical jihadists use them? https://t.co/C8bBLEj2qW — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 15, 2022

Atlantic brain Pray the rosary? “You are an extremist.” Behead kids in Syria? “Our moderate rebel allies.” pic.twitter.com/T6GCNqweyc — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) August 15, 2022

Evil shows itself most clearly when it attacks pure innocence. https://t.co/a46Hl8wwpG — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) August 15, 2022

This is unfortunate for a lot of reasons. I like a lot of people at the Atlantic. (Their editors have been very fair minded with me.) I wish more care and attention had been given to what could have been an interesting piece about the Church and contemporary American gun culture. — Matthew Walther (@matthewwalther) August 15, 2022

