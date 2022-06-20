De Blasio Accuses MSNBC of Giving Rival ‘Unfair Advantage’ with Air Time: Report

Bill De Blasio is accusing MSNBC of giving an unfair advantage to rival Dan Goldman with free air time, according to a report on a letter the former New York City mayor sent to network head Rashida Jones.

De Blasio is currently running for the Democratic Party nomination for the 10th District House Seat in New York, though polling has not exactly been favorable thus far.

The New York Post reported that De Blasio has grown frustrated with MSNBC giving Goldman airtime on four separate occasions. These appearances give him “an unfair competitive advantage” against his opponents, De Blasio complained. Goldman is a former legal analyst for the network.

“Mr. Goldman is officially a candidate for Congress in the newly created 10th Congressional District in New York City. And as a declared candidate for this seat, he has appeared on MSNBC at least four times, sometimes with advertisements for his campaign in the background shot of these media hits,” De Blasio wrote in the letter, according to the Post.

During one of Goldman’s MSNBC appearances, he had “Goldman for Congress” posters behind him. De Blasio claims this equates to “free advertising for his Congressional campaign.”

De Blasio referenced Mimi Rocah and Maya Wiley in his letter, two MSNBC legal analysts who “rightly removed” themselves from appearing on the network when they were running for office. The former mayor even requested the network cease having Goldman on during the race.

So on behalf of myself, and the 13 other candidates running to represent New York’s 10th congressional district, we respectfully ask that you pause Mr. Goldman’s appearances on MSNBC through the duration of this campaign to ensure nothing of value is being provided by MSNBC to Mr. Goldman or his campaign.

Goldman’s campaign hit back in a statement to the Post, saying De Blasio’s views simply aren’t “valued” as much.

“It is not Dan’s fault or MSNBC’s that Bill de Blasio’s views are not equally valued,” campaign spokesperson Richard Fife said.

De Blasio actually announced he was running for Congress on MSNBC’s Morning Joe last month.

