‘Deeply Disappointed’: January 6 Committee Members Reportedly Vexed by Advisor’s ‘Unauthorized’ Book, Media Appearances

A former Republican member of Congress is preparing to release a book about his efforts to assist the January 6 Committee with their investigations. However, his outspokenness with the media and the secrecy of his writings have reportedly rubbed committee members the wrong way.

Denver Riggleman, a former Air Force intelligence officer, Virginia congressman, and ex-member of the Republican Party, made waves on Sunday when he used his 60 Minutes interview to speak about what he learned while investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters. Riggleman focused largely on the communications connecting the Trump White House to the Capitol rioters, and his interview with Bill Whitaker was promoted days earlier by the news that Riggleman is about to release a book on the subject, which was entitled The Breach.

Denver Riggleman, former Republican congressman and senior technical adviser to the January 6th Committee, discusses his new book, “The Breach,” Sunday on 60 Minutes. It will be the first time Riggleman speaks publicly about the book. https://t.co/nOrugKrr38 pic.twitter.com/uqvMsubEFT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 21, 2022

The Washington Post reports that lawmakers and staff close to the committee were “largely unaware” Riggleman was writing a book which is touting a “behind-the-scenes” glimpse at their investigative endeavors. The book — described by the Post as “unauthorized” — is expected to be published on Tuesday, a day before the committee holds what is believed to be its final public hearing.

From the Post:

Senior staff previously confronted Riggleman after rumors circulated that he was working on a book about his work for the committee, according to a person close to the panel. In one exchange, Riggleman told colleagues he was writing a book on a topic unrelated to his committee work. In a later conversation, before his departure from the committee staff, Riggleman said he had been approached about writing a book related to the committee but that it would not be published before the end of this year. The ex-congressman gave notice in April after assisting the panel for eight months, saying he was leaving to work at an unspecified nonprofit group related to Ukraine. Riggleman and his book agent did not respond to requests for comment.

The report notes that Riggleman provided several media and public appearances in recent months where he hyped up the committee’s revelations on several occasions. This drew the irritation of those who were working with Riggleman, according to the Post’s sources.

The appearances rattled others who worked with the committee, and Riggleman eventually drew some anger from Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who had initially pushed for his hiring, according to people familiar with the matter… Committee staff members were infuriated by Riggleman’s cable news tour earlier this summer during which he revealed private details about the staff’s work, according to people involved with the investigation. In a committee-wide email, staff director David Buckley wrote that he was “deeply disappointed” in Riggleman’s decision to publicly discuss their work and that his appearance was “in direct contravention to his employment agreement.” “His specific discussion about the content of subpoenaed records, our contracts, contractors and methodologies, and your hard work is unnerving,” Buckley wrote at the time.

