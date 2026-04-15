Former Fox News analyst Bernard Goldberg claimed this week that he gave up big bucks for simply “being honest” about President Donald Trump, accusing his former network of having “shelved” him over criticism of Trump.

In a Tuesday post to X, Goldberg responded to fellow conservative pundit and MAGA critic Erick Erickson, who was claiming he’d be far “wealthier” had he chosen to do a “MAGA impersonation” to capitalize on Trump’s rise in politics.

“I just gotta say that I would be far wealthier had I done the MAGA impersonation so many others have done, but holy hell am I glad I don’t have to beclown myself on a daily basis to prove my loyalty to keep the gravy train going,” Erickson wrote.

Erickson argued those putting loyalty above all else with Trump will soon need to “reinvent” themselves once he leaves office.

Trump has found himself turning some supporters, like Joe Rogan and Megyn Kelly, into critics with the Iran war and the Department of Justice’s release of files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Erickson specifically mentioned defenses of a controversial photo Trump recently posted to Truth Social where the president appeared to be showing himself as Jesus Christ, healing the sick. The president denied the picture, which includes a halo behind him, was of Jesus Christ at all, claiming it was depicting him as a “doctor.”

“I’m embarrassed for them in handling the Jesus tweet, etc. I’m sure they sleep well on their cash, but you can only suppress your sense of shame for so long,” Erickson wrote.

Goldberg was in total agreement, referencing his time at Fox News in his response. Goldberg was a contributor with the network from 2009 to 2018.

“Same. If people knew how much money I gave up just by being honest about Trump on Fox News (before the network shelved me for a year until my paid-per-appearance contract ran out), they’d wonder why I didn’t go full Jeanine Pirro. But integrity matters, at least to me,” Goldberg wrote.

Same. If people knew how much money I gave up just by being honest about Trump on Fox News (before the network shelved me for a year until my paid-per-appearance contract ran out), they'd wonder why I didn't go full Jeanine Pirro. But integrity matters, at least to me. https://t.co/us8UQ9tiWG — Bernard Goldberg (@BernardGoldberg) April 14, 2026

In a 2019 Substack post, Goldberg spoke about his departure from Fox News, claiming that he was given less and less airtime after expressing concerns about being able to call out conservative bias and Trump’s “dishonesty.”

Goldberg added that he was never told to say anything specifically, but claimed he was “shelved” at one point to ride out his contract.

“For the record, no one at Fox ever tried to put words in my mouth. But they didn’t have to,” he wrote. “Instead they simply kept me off the air for almost all of 2018 before my contract eventually ran out at the end of the year.”

Mediaite reached out to Fox News, but has yet to hear back.

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