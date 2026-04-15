Trump Is 58 Points Underwater With Independents on Taxes Despite Big Beautiful Bill Cuts

President Donald Trump is 58 points underwater with independents on the issue of taxes despite his Big Beautiful Bill cuts.

CNN’s John Berman and Harry Enten dove into the polling during a Wednesday morning segment meant to celebrate — or lament — Tax Day.

“Trump is paying the piper when it comes to taxes and the American public. Look at this trend. I mean, again, what massive trends we’re seeing from term one to term two. Trump’s net approval rating at this point on taxes, in term number one in 2018 remember there was that tax cut that was just passed just before Tax Day back in 2018. Look at this, he was above water at plus two points, but down he goes! Down he goes! Look at this, he’s at minus 28 points. His net approval rating on taxes, down 30 points from term number one. If there are benefits that the American people are liking when it comes to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, they are not in fact giving the two thumbs up to Donald Trump when it comes to that,” began Enten. “Among independents, he is 58 points underwater with independents when it comes to taxes! My goodness gracious.”

A few moments later, Berman asked about Americans’ views of the Big Beautiful Bill, specifically.

“I think this kind of puts a nice, big ribbon, a nice, big bow on this segment. Take a look here. Net approval rating of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Look at this, the American people, they don’t like it. They don’t like it,” answered Enten. “Look at this, 20 points underwater and look, among independents, independents, the name of the game, we have seen Trump over, and over, and over again struggle with independents. And you see it right here. Look at this, 41 points underwater. No wonder that Donald Trump is struggling so much when it comes to the American public and taxes, because the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the big Big Beautiful Bill everyone was talking about, everyone’s talking about, the American people, Johnny Berman, simply put, do not like it.”

“The signature legislative achievement, as it is now mid-April heading into the midterm elections, this is where it stands,” mused Berman.

Watch above via CNN.

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