Jimmy Kimmel Ignores Eric Swalwell Rape Allegations and Resignation, Months After Launching His Gubernatorial Campaign on Show

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel ignored the rape allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), as well as the former congressman’s subsequent resignation, on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, just months after Swalwell launched his gubernatorial campaign on Kimmel’s show.

Kimmel made no mention of the scandal or of Swalwell in general during his show on Monday, and – despite an article from Breitbart News criticizing his decision to ignore the matter – proceeded to ignore the scandal again on Tuesday.

Instead, Kimmel’s monologues focused almost solely on President Donald Trump, including the president’s feud with the Vatican, his DoorDash stunt, his failed lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, and the controversy over Trump’s decision to post an image of himself as Jesus Christ.

It was on Kimmel’s show where Swalwell announced his California gubernatorial campaign just a few months ago.

“I came here tonight, Jimmy, to tell you and your audience that I’m running to be the next governor of California,” announced Swalwell on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November, as the audience cheered.

After making a joke about Swalwell’s beard, Kimmel concluded, “Thank you for being here and announcing this exciting news here on the show, and thanks for your support throughout our ordeal. Eric Swalwell, everybody! Your congressman from California and perhaps our future governor of California.”

Swalwell suspended his gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress on Tuesday after he was accused of rape and sexual harassment by several women.

One woman, who accused Swalwell of drugging her during an incident in his hotel room, claimed the now-former congressman proceeded to rape and choke her as she “lost consciousness.”

In his resignation letter, Swalwell said, “I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. I will fight the serious false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members, expelling anyone in congress without due process within days of an allegation being made is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have be distracted from my duties,” he continued. “Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in congress effective at 2 P.M. Eastern time on April 14, 2026. I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able [in] my absence to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.”

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