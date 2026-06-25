Janice Dean Announces Retirement from Fox News in Emotional Video: ‘My Mostly-Sunny Goodbye’

Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean announced she’s retiring after 22 years with Fox News as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.

Dean announced last November that she was taking a break from the network amid “some health issues that require rest and time to heal.” She has since revealed her MS diagnosis, and posted an emotional video to social media Thursday to say goodbye to viewers.

“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live. Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis,” Dean began, continuing:

For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine, but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord, and sometimes the optic nerve. We are left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging. Thankfully, I was diagnosed early and I’ve been on different therapies for over the last two decades. But there’s no cure for MS and over time, my symptoms have progressed. Unfortunately, lack of sleep and stress are some of the biggest triggers, and I was increasingly feeling the effects of my limitations. Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health. There are so many things I’ll miss, the friends I’ve met, of course, the places I’ve visited, the storms I’ve covered, and the millions of viewers who have invited me into their homes every morning. Through the good times and the bad, the dark clouds, and the sunshine you’ve always been there for me. My favorite part was meeting so many of you in person. The smiles, the hugs, the kids that came to do the weather with me. Those are the moments I remember the most.

“So, maybe I’ll call as my ‘mostly-sunny goodbye’ because for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello and maybe the chance to meet again one day in a different place at another time,” Dean added. “Take good care of yourselves, be well, God bless you all, and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me. Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again… Love, JD ☀️

￼ pic.twitter.com/S3moZdN5HN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2026

Fox News Media issued the following statement on her departure:

Throughout her 22-year career with FOX News Media, Janice Dean has inspired viewers with her warmth, resilience, and dedication. Her willingness to share her personal journeys has touched countless lives and served as a source of strength and encouragement to many. We fully support Janice’s courageous decision to step away from her role as senior meteorologist on FOX & Friends and are grateful for her many contributions.

Dean’s colleagues praised her for her courage, and said that she’ll be missed.

You are so loved, Janice. And missed here every day. I’ll never forget when we shared a closet as an office in our early days at Fox. You are such an inspiration to all of us. An example of courage and grace and always Mostly Sunny. God Bless you, our dear friend! Xo https://t.co/8KtmO0qVHE — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) June 25, 2026

This is such sad news. JD – you have been a part of our Fox family for as long as I can remember.

You will be missed more than you can ever know….

Praying for your health and wishing you much love…

J https://t.co/rur8R6udoN — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 25, 2026

Courageous is right. You’ve been missed and will always be. You are one of the warmest and most genuine people I’ve ever known. Happy that you’ll be taking better care of yourself for those beautiful boys and know it’s the right thing to do ❤️❤️ — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 25, 2026

Brave and courageous, as always ❤️ — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 25, 2026

We will miss you, Janice! Looking forward to your next chapter. Sending love from @FoxBusiness ! — Jim DeRosa (@JimDeRosaJr) June 25, 2026

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