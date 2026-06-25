Janice Dean Announces Retirement from Fox News in Emotional Video: ‘My Mostly-Sunny Goodbye’
Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean announced she’s retiring after 22 years with Fox News as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.
Dean announced last November that she was taking a break from the network amid “some health issues that require rest and time to heal.” She has since revealed her MS diagnosis, and posted an emotional video to social media Thursday to say goodbye to viewers.
“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet, and the stress of broadcasting live. Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis,” Dean began, continuing:
For those living with MS, the war is inside of us. We may look fine, but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord, and sometimes the optic nerve. We are left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging. Thankfully, I was diagnosed early and I’ve been on different therapies for over the last two decades. But there’s no cure for MS and over time, my symptoms have progressed. Unfortunately, lack of sleep and stress are some of the biggest triggers, and I was increasingly feeling the effects of my limitations. Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role and my doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.
There are so many things I’ll miss, the friends I’ve met, of course, the places I’ve visited, the storms I’ve covered, and the millions of viewers who have invited me into their homes every morning. Through the good times and the bad, the dark clouds, and the sunshine you’ve always been there for me. My favorite part was meeting so many of you in person. The smiles, the hugs, the kids that came to do the weather with me. Those are the moments I remember the most.
“So, maybe I’ll call as my ‘mostly-sunny goodbye’ because for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello and maybe the chance to meet again one day in a different place at another time,” Dean added. “Take good care of yourselves, be well, God bless you all, and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Fox News Media issued the following statement on her departure:
Throughout her 22-year career with FOX News Media, Janice Dean has inspired viewers with her warmth, resilience, and dedication. Her willingness to share her personal journeys has touched countless lives and served as a source of strength and encouragement to many. We fully support Janice’s courageous decision to step away from her role as senior meteorologist on FOX & Friends and are grateful for her many contributions.
Dean’s colleagues praised her for her courage, and said that she’ll be missed.
Watch the clip above via X.
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