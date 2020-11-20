The New York Times and the Washington Post are dialing up the rhetoric in calling out President Donald Trump, amid his ongoing fight to overturn the election.

In a pair of stunning front pages on Friday (via Newseum), America’s two signature newspapers blasted the president’s efforts to reverse the result of the Nov. 3 vote.

The New York Times, on its front, called Trump’s maneuverings in Michigan a “ploy to subvert vote.”

The accompanying quadruple-bylined story tore into Trump for growing “more strident with his false messages about a stolen election in a last-ditch bid to do nothing less than disenfranchise the legally registered votes of entire states and cities.” Of the Michigan gambit specifically, the Times slammed Trump inviting two state legislators to the White House as a “remarkable intrusion into state and local politics.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Post’s A1 read thusly: “Trump wages full assault to overturn election.”

The lead paragraphs of the Post’s story called out the president in the strongest terms:

President Trump is using the power of his office to try to reverse the results of the election, orchestrating a far-reaching pressure campaign to persuade Republican officials in Michigan, Georgia and elsewhere to overturn the will of voters in what critics decried Thursday as an unprecedented subversion of democracy. After courts rejected the Trump campaign’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, the president is now trying to remain in power with a wholesale assault on the integrity of the vote by spreading misinformation and trying to persuade loyal Republicans to manipulate the electoral system on his behalf.

