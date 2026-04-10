Ben Sasse Interview That Made NY Times Reporter Cry Sparks Widespread Praise: ‘Simply Inspirational’

A New York Times podcast interview with former Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) sparked widespread praise Friday after host Ross Douthat was moved to tears by the ex-lawmaker’s composed reflections on faith and dying.

One emotional moment came at the close of the Interesting Times episode, released Thursday, as Sasse spoke with striking calm about his terminal stage IV pancreatic cancer diagnosis and the “clarity” it has brought him.

Douthat asked Sasse if he felt “ready to die” only for him to reply that although he didn’t feel ready, he had hope, due to his Christian faith, that he would be with God – who he called “Father.”

“I know that that’s what I need,” he said, a statement which prompted an emotional Douthat to choke up before closing the interview.

Sasse, who left the Senate in 2023 and later stepped down as president of the University of Florida, revealed his cancer had already spread extensively when diagnosed. Doctors told him it was “pancreatic cancer, Stage IV, already metastasized” and “not operable,” with only months to live.

Sasse has since entered a clinical trial at M.D. Anderson in Houston, where he is receiving what he described as “super poison” designed to attack the tumors. The treatment, he added, comes with severe side effects.

Despite that prognosis, Sasse framed his experience repeatedly in the interview through the lens of his religious beliefs.

“To live as Christ, to die is gain,” he said, recalling the moment he first processed the diagnosis. “Death is terrible. We should never sugarcoat it… But it’s an enemy, but it’s a final enemy, and there will then be no more tears.”

He added: “I believe in the Resurrection, and I believe in a restoration of this world. So, I did not feel great fear about my death.”

At another point, Sasse reflected on how the illness reshaped his priorities.

“We’re all on the clock, and I wanted to have prioritized better,” he said. “Whether I really only have three or four months left, or if I get nine to 12 months left, I want to prioritize better from then.”

“I hate pancreatic cancer. I would never wish it on anyone, but I would never want to go back to a time in my life where I didn’t know the prayer of pancreatic cancer,” Sasse said, reflecting on human frailty. “I can’t keep the planets in orbit. I can’t even grow skin on my face.”

Douthat’s visceral reaction quickly spread online, with clips of the exchange circulating widely and prompting a wave of responses across the political and media spectrum.

New York Times columnist David French called the interview “marvelous” and “heartbreaking” as he urged “everyone” to listen:

I would urge everyone to listen to this marvelous, heartbreaking interview. Thank you to @BenSasse and @DouthatNYT. https://t.co/DmKiYClZcm — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 9, 2026

Rod Dreher, senior editor at The Free Press, called Sasse’s hope and faith “staggering”:

Ben Sasse has the face of Christ. His bloodied visage is the result of treatment for his pancreatic cancer; the new treatment might give him a few more months. Read or listen to the interview. It's staggering, this man's hope and faith. https://t.co/1BkPqJYKPs pic.twitter.com/RBHTfma7xk — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) April 9, 2026

Interviewing Douthat for his own Substack, Dreher revealed that the journalist found the former lawmaker’s Christian faith “extraordinary” and added that he’d been “moved immensely.”

Maria Shriver, niece of former President John F Kennedy and former First Lady of California, as ex-wife of then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, praised Sasse’s “courage” as “inspiring”:

Ben Sasse is so inspiring, moving, and brave. So brave to bring us all along on his journey—it’s a wow to me that he has the courage to do this. Thank you, @BenSasse. https://t.co/yLnJDOpC4U — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) April 9, 2026

Others, such as CNN political contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson and The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, encouraged followers to listen:

I lost my mom to cancer three years ago. All of which is to say, it is a very good idea for YOU to listen to this podcast, though it may have been a bad idea for ME to start this podcast while on a flight and where I feel obligated to reel in my emotional response. https://t.co/FV7IOu51l9 — Kristen Soltis Anderson (@KSoltisAnderson) April 9, 2026

Has a public figure died with anywhere near this degree of grace and magnanimity in our lifetimes? The only other example that comes to mind is John Paul II. Simply inspirational. https://t.co/Nrh7Q8DP2J — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 10, 2026

Megan Basham, journalist at The Daily Wire, moved by the sitdown, offered a follow-up interview with Sasse:

Senator Sasse, if you get a chance, I have sent a couple of emails your way through mutual connections. Would love to interview you, one stage four cancer Christian to another, on your experience as a husband and father and how it might differ from that of a wife and mother! — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 9, 2026

Yes, broke down and cried when I saw him. I have felt this desire to keep it together and maintain an attractive front as well as I can, despite the circumstances. I saw Sasse here and it just made me feel how stupid such a petty concern has been. It’s actually one of the… — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 10, 2026

And the praise kept coming:

I encourage everyone to listen to this podcast. Ben Sasse is giving us a powerful example of how to die with dignity, grace, and courage, and we desperately need it. https://t.co/rBW5u1grv7 — Jennifer A. Frey (@jennfrey) April 10, 2026

.@BenSasse delivers a beautiful response to @DouthatNYT asking him if he’s ready to die. When Ben makes Ross cry, he laughs and says, “happy to get him to open up a can of pansy ass.” This is the beauty of male friendship. Dudes rock. pic.twitter.com/S2idWyJe8S — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) April 10, 2026

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