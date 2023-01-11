Journalists Mourn NY Times Writer Blake Hounshell After His Death by Suicide: ‘A Once-in-a-Generation Talent’

The journalism world has been in shock following the news, on Tuesday, about the death of influential politics writer Blake Hounshell.

Hounshell, who was 44, had a storied career in the field — having served as the managing editor of Foreign Policy and top editor at Politico, before moving to The New York Times to write the “On Politics” newsletter. His death has been described in reports as a suicide after a lengthy battle with depression.

Times Executive Editor Joseph Kahn memorialized Hounshell in a staff memo, saying that he “quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene. He became an indispensable and always insightful voice in the report during a busy election cycle.” Other tributes to Hounshell have been published by Politico and others.

The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, who worked for Hounshell at Politico, penned a touching Twitter thread about the bond they had as not just colleagues, but also the struggles they shared with their mental health.

“I’m numb,” Alberta wrote. “Not because we’ve lost a great journalist, but because we’ve lost a great person.”

Six years ago, I had to tell my new boss something. I was dealing with sudden onset of panic disorder—ferocious, debilitating anxiety. Couldn't leave home. Couldn't make eye contact. Wasn't sure I could practice journalism at all. His response was something I'll never forget. 2/ — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 11, 2023

Well, wouldn't you know, we started churning out hits together at Politico Mag—some of the best work of my career. He never took any credit, but he deserved all of it. Because without him, without his patience and humanity and empathetic ear, I might have never reported again. 4/ — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 11, 2023

There are some wonderful memories: his kids bouncing around the office…weeknight pickup hoops…bourbon bottles in the desk drawer…sneaking cigs by the parking garage. But what I'll remember most are those mental-health talks. What I'd give to have one more. RIP brother. /end — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 11, 2023

Similar sentiments were delivered by Hounshell’s colleagues and admirers across the media spectrum.

When I joined Politico in 2019, Blake Hounshell, my editor, published an op-ed with the immortal hed: "Just Another Day in Fucknutsville". When DC Twitter freaked out, Blake didn't back down: he declared himself the "mayor of Fucknutsville" on Twitter. God, I loved that man. — Tina Nguyen (@tina_nguyen) January 10, 2023

The worst piece I’ve ever had to write, an unexpected and much-too-soon obituary for my friend and colleague @blakehounshell: https://t.co/WgkT92h1qP — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) January 11, 2023

Please read this beautiful tribute to a wonderful person and an important journalist, my friend Blake Hounshell, whose death has shocked everyone who knew him. This is how he should be remembered…as an incredibly generous friend and colleague: https://t.co/0Iy2bzU99N — Guy Raz (@guyraz) January 11, 2023

Heartbroken, truly over the news about Blake Hounshell. He was a mentor and friend, a newsroom leader and, above all, a mensch. I feel so much sadness that he's gone. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 10, 2023

Blake Hounshell was my friend, partner, and journalistic inspiration for many years through our time together at Foreign Policy and Politico. I will have more to say but for now I just want to say how much I will miss him. RIP, dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DYUSEozPpv — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) January 10, 2023

.@blakehounshell helped recruit me to @ForeignPolicy. I don't get that job, I don't move to @thedailybeast. And without that, I'm not at @RollingStone. So Blake impacted my career in a very real way. And I know I'm not alone in that. RIP. — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) January 10, 2023

I've been off Twitter and not looking at news stuff most of the day. The Blake Hounshell news is just so terrible. My condolences to his family, friends, colleagues. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 10, 2023

Struck by the outpouring of praise & grief tonight for ⁦@blakehounshell⁩. Wish we could have told him all this last week, wish he could have heard it. So many among us are fighting mighty battles, and people walk right by. Not unkindly, just unaware. https://t.co/6ixjV1VI14 — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) January 11, 2023

What a gifted journalist and such a heartbreaking loss. Our family will be keeping Blake’s wife, Sandy, and their children in our prayers, as well as colleagues fortunate enough to work with him at Foreign Policy, Politico, and the Times. https://t.co/M7AMSxkq1X — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 11, 2023

From Politico founding editor John Harris:

We join our friends @nytimes @ForeignPolicy and many other places in grieving Blake and ensuring that people will remember the qualities that made him special, and how deeply and he was admired. — John F. Harris (@harrispolitico) January 10, 2023

And here’s the tribute from Politico Editor-in-Chief Matt Kaminski:

Blake Hounshell was one of the most brilliant journalists and people you will ever meet. He was the best of POLITICO: intelligent, idiosyncratic, inspiring, obsessive. His passing is a blow to our newsroom and profession. Our thoughts go out to his family, wife and two children. — Matthew Kaminski (@KaminskiMK) January 11, 2023

