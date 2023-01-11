Journalists Mourn NY Times Writer Blake Hounshell After His Death by Suicide: ‘A Once-in-a-Generation Talent’
The journalism world has been in shock following the news, on Tuesday, about the death of influential politics writer Blake Hounshell.
Hounshell, who was 44, had a storied career in the field — having served as the managing editor of Foreign Policy and top editor at Politico, before moving to The New York Times to write the “On Politics” newsletter. His death has been described in reports as a suicide after a lengthy battle with depression.
Times Executive Editor Joseph Kahn memorialized Hounshell in a staff memo, saying that he “quickly distinguished himself as our lead politics newsletter writer and a gifted observer of our country’s political scene. He became an indispensable and always insightful voice in the report during a busy election cycle.” Other tributes to Hounshell have been published by Politico and others.
The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, who worked for Hounshell at Politico, penned a touching Twitter thread about the bond they had as not just colleagues, but also the struggles they shared with their mental health.
“I’m numb,” Alberta wrote. “Not because we’ve lost a great journalist, but because we’ve lost a great person.”
Similar sentiments were delivered by Hounshell’s colleagues and admirers across the media spectrum.
From Politico founding editor John Harris:
And here’s the tribute from Politico Editor-in-Chief Matt Kaminski:
