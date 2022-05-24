Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election in her new memoir, and blames his team encouraging his quest to prove it was stolen from him.

Here’s the Deal, Conway’s 500-page memoir, reflects on her time working as campaign manager and then White House counselor for Trump.

Conway left the White House in August 2020, before the presidential election, to focus on her family. Mediaite obtained a copy of Conway’s book, in which she chastises the Trump campaign for failing to get him re-elected.

“Despite the mountains of money Trump had raised, his team simply failed to get the job done. A job that was doable and had a clear path, if followed,” Conway said.

She went on to condemn the campaign for fueling Trump’s false claims to have won the election instead of getting him to accept the reality of his loss:

Rather than accepting responsibility for the loss, they played along and lent full-throated encouragement (privately, not on TV) when Trump kept insisting he won…The team had failed on November 3, and they failed again afterward. By not confronting the candidate with the grim reality of his situation, that the proof had not surfaced to support the claims, they denied him the evidence he sought and the respect he was due. Instead supplicant after sycophant after showman genuflected in front of the Resolute Desk and promised the president goods they could not deliver.

Conway added that “I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short” in the election. While she argued that questioning the election results doesn’t automatically make one the “QAnon Shaman,” Conway wrote that “stuck in a parallel universe, many Trump supporters deluded themselves into thinking that somehow the president would remain in office or be reinstated once gone. Trump was more shocked to lose in 2020, I think, than he was to win in 2016.”

Here’s the Deal is out on Tuesday May 24.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com