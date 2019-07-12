comScore

Media Twitter Blasts Stunning New Republic Piece on Buttigieg: ‘What in the F*ck’

By Josh FeldmanJul 12th, 2019, 6:00 pm

Media Twitter lit up Friday afternoon with jaws dropping at a New Republic piece from Dale Peck about presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The piece goes into some detail on Peck’s dislike of “Mary Pete”:

Mary Pete and I are just not the same kind of gay. (For those of you wondering about “Mary Pete”: a couple of months ago I asked Facebook what the gay equivalent of Uncle Tom was, and this was the answer at which we collectively arrived)… Mary Pete and I have a lot in common, but at a certain point we came to a fork in the road and I took the one less traveled and he took the one that was freshly paved and bordered by flowers and white picket fences and every house had a hybrid in the driveway and some solar panels on the ceiling, but discrete ones, nothing garish, nothing that would interfere with the traditional look of the neighborhood or the resale value of your home.

Amid the criticism of Buttigieg’s politics comes… this:

All this makes Mary Pete different from every other left-leaning neoliberal in exactly zero ways. Because let’s face it. The only thing that distinguishes the mayor of South Bend from all those other well-educated reasonably intelligent white dudes who wanna be president is what he does with his dick (and possibly his ass, although I get a definite top-by-default vibe from him, which is to say that I bet he thinks about getting fucked but he’s too uptight to do it). So let’s dish the dish, homos. You know and I know that Mary Pete is a gay teenager. He’s a fifteen-year-old boy in a Chicago bus station wondering if it’s a good idea to go home with a fifty-year-old man so that he’ll finally understand what he is.

Yeah, you can guess how that went over.

