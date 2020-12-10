Meet the Four Finalists for TIME Magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year

Time is going for prime-time glamour as they prepare to announce who will be the magazine’s 2020 Person of the Year.

In 2019, Time awarded the distinction to Greta Thunberg in recognition of her advocacy for protecting the environment and tackling the challenges of global climate change. The magazine will announce the 2020 Person of the Year on NBC at 10 p.m. ET, but in the meantime, they’ve released a shortlist of the four finalists.

Find out who will be the 2020 TIME Person of the Year tonight at 10/9c on NBC #TIMEPOY Made possible by @ProcterGamble pic.twitter.com/mVPBz70vph — TIME (@TIME) December 10, 2020

President Donald Trump has been named Person of the Year before, but Time concedes that his administration has been an “immense influence” on the year 2020, so he is once again in the running. Of course, Trump’s chances of winning are offset by his heavily-criticized response to the coronavirus pandemic, plus his defeat in the 2020 election.

On the other side of the coin, Joe Biden is poised to be Person of the Year as President-Elect of the United States. Biden’s presidency is expected to be a major shift in leadership from what America saw during the Trump years, plus Time has noted that the 81 million votes for Biden means he has received more than any presidential contender in U.S. history.

The third possible winner of the distinction is Dr. Anthony Fauci, though he will function as a stand-in for all of the health care personnel and frontline workers throughout the Covid health crisis. Time recognizes Fauci as “the most visible scientific leader in the U.S.” for the year, but they commend other essential workers after they “risked their lives and in doing so, saved countless other lives.”

The last finalist slot goes to those who’ve called for racial justice in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers sparked a new international movement against systemic racism and police brutality, sparking a new conversation about social justice along the way.

