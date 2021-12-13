The New York Post sent employees a memo stating that those who work at the newspaper’s offices in New York are now required to wear masks whether they are vaccinated or not.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced that masking is required in all indoor public places where vaccines are not required. The mandate is in effect from December 13 to January 15, and possibly longer.

The paper announced the policy in a memo to staff obtained by CNN. News Corporation – the Post’s parent company – requires employees working in-person to be either fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or subjected to daily testing and masking.

CNN reported that staff received a similar memo at Dow Jones & Company, as it is also owned by News Corp., which is controlled by the Murdoch family.

Mediaite reached out to Fox Corp., the sister company of News Corp., to ask if employees had received a similar memo. Fox Corp., which owns Fox News, did not respond.

Here is the memo employees of the Post received (emphasis the Post’s):

For New York Post staff that work in a New York based office. Dear Colleagues, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places where vaccines are not mandated. Per our current health and safety policies, News Corp asks employees to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing in order to work on site in our New York-based offices. Given the latest government requirement, starting on Monday, December 13, employees planning to work at the office will be obligated to wear a mask at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Exceptions to this rule include when eating, drinking or alone in an enclosed office or room. This measure will be in effect from December 13, 2021, through January 15, 2022, at which point the governor has indicated the State will re-evaluate the requirements. We appreciate your compliance with this new health requirement and we will keep you updated regarding any changes as we learn them. You can review the rest of NYP Office Protocols attached here to email. Thank you and please reach out to rto@nypost.com should you have further questions.

CORRECTION: This post originally misidentified News Corp. as the owner of Fox News, which is owned by Fox Corp.

